Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09
[09.10.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.10.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,865,262.00
|USD
|0
|66,319,978.89
|7.4809
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.10.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,916,202.00
|EUR
|134,000
|23,449,099.48
|5.9877
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.10.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,677,686.45
|10.0242
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.10.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|637,758.00
|GBP
|0
|5,280,907.49
|8.2804
© 2024 PR Newswire