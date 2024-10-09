Global Uranium Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility and Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTCQB: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the "Company") is please to announce that the Company has successfully uplisted from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market. The Company also announces that its common shares are now eligible for settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. which manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States.



The Company's common shares started trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "GURFF" as of the opening of the market on October 9, 2024. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "GURN" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "Q3J".

Mr. Ungad Chadda, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "achieving approval to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market marks a significant milestone for the Company. Additionally, DTC eligibility enhances the accessibility of our shares for both retail and institutional investors in the world's largest capital market, supporting the Company's efforts to expand its potential investor base."

DTC eligibility helps lower costs and speeds up the settlement process for investors and brokers in the United States, enabling the Company's common shares to be traded through a broader range of U.S. brokerage firms by meeting their compliance requirements.

ABOUT OTCQB

The OTCQB serves as a leading marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies, including companies in the mining and exploration industry and is operated by OTC Markets Groups Inc. Companies listed on the OTCQB maintain current reporting and complete an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can access real-time quotes and market data for the company at www.otcmarkets.com.

ABOUT GLOBAL URANIUM CORP.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

