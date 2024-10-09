Anzeige
Acer Announces Q3'24 Consolidated Revenues at NT$72.58 Billion, Highest Quarter Post-Pandemic

TAIPEI, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for September at NT$26.31 billion with 15.3% month-on-month growth. Third quarter consolidated revenues reached NT$72.58 billion with 7.6% year-on-year (YoY) and 8.1% quarter-on-quarter growth. Consolidated revenues for year-to-September reached NT$198.59 billion with 11.5% YoY growth, while revenues from the personal computers [1] and display business grew 11.3% YoY year-to-September.

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 26.9% of the group's total revenues in Q3 with 20.0% YoY growth, and 28.0% year-to-September with 15.7% YoY growth. Acer's public subsidiaries have announced their September revenues; some highlights for businesses under incubation include:

  • Altos Computing Inc., specializing in AI server and workstations, its revenues grew 24.8% YoY in Q3, and 75.8% YoY year-to-September
  • Acerpure Inc. revenues grew 91.1% YoY in Q3, and 47.4% YoY year-to-September
  • Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 59.7% YoY in Q3, and 34.0% YoY year-to-September

Acer has announced its 2023 Sustainability Report, which highlights its key achievements in environmental, social and governance (ESG), and the progress to source 100% renewable electricity by 2035 and reach net zero emissions by 2050.

[1] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2024 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

