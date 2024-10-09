Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
WKN: A2N8SZ | ISIN: US16965P2020 | Ticker-Symbol: CPIA
09.10.2024 12:00 Uhr
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.: Chipmos Reports 8.7% Yoy Increase In 3q24 Revenue And 1.2% Yoy Decrease In September 2024 Revenue

HSINCHU, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of September 2024 and for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$31.65 to US$1.00 as of September 30, 2024.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was NT$6,068.0 million or US$191.7 million, representing an increase of 4.4% from the second quarter of 2024, and an increase of 8.7% from the third quarter of 2023. The Company noted it is benefiting from healthy supply and demand led by its DDIC business.

Revenue for the month of September 2024 was NT$1,888.9 million or US$59.7 million, representing a decrease of 10.7% from August 2024, and a decrease of 1.2% from September 2023.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)


September 2024

August 2024

September 2023

MoM Change

YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

1,888.9

2,115.8

1,912.3

-10.7 %

-1.2 %

Revenues

(US$ million)

59.7

66.8

60.4

-10.7 %

-1.2 %

Consolidated Quarterly Revenues (Unaudited)


Third Quarter

2024

Second Quarter

2024

Third Quarter

2023

QoQ Change

YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

6,068.0

5,809.6

5,581.5

4.4 %

8.7 %

Revenues

(US$ million)

191.7

183.6

176.4

4.4 %

8.7 %

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS) (www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

[email protected]

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

[email protected]

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

© 2024 PR Newswire
