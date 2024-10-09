Anzeige
09.10.2024 17:18 Uhr
Samer Alkhaldi Takes the Lead at HFM as Regional Head of Business Development for MENA

EBENE, Mauritius, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move, HFM - a global online trading company and brand name of HF Markets Group along with HF Markets - is thrilled to bring aboard Samer Alkhaldi as the new Regional Head of Business Development for the MENA market. With years of high-level experience, Samer is no stranger to the ins and outs of the financial sector. This hire is a statement that HFM is doubling down on its commitment to delivering game-changing services to its MENA clients.

"Bringing Samer Alkhaldi on board is an absolute win for us," the spokesperson for HFM stated. "His deep knowledge of the MENA landscape is exactly what we need as we aim to further innovate and enhance our services. Samer's leadership will be instrumental in shaping our next growth chapter. With him leading the charge, we are ready to elevate our strategies and amplify HFM's position in the Middle East."

HFM's Cutting-Edge Solutions

Since 2010, HFM has never settled for just being another name in the financial world. Providing services in 180+ countries, the broker offers a robust selection of CFDs and trading platforms like MetaTrader and HFM platform to accommodate the needs of clients. Traders also enjoy ultra-fast execution, zero commissions, and a copy trading facility. Moreover, HFM has an account tailored for every kind of trader, namely Cent, Zero, Pro, and Premium.

Reflecting on the path forward, the spokesperson added, "Samer's arrival is just the beginning. We are looking to make waves in the Middle East, cultivating innovation while keeping the client's needs at the forefront. Our goal is to deliver unmatched trading solutions and to expand our reach even further. The region's traders can expect us to stay true to our promise of delivering top-notch services while uncovering new growth avenues."

About HFM

Regulated by 7 authorities, including FCA, FSCA, and CMA, HFM has cemented itself as a frontrunner in the global trading industry. With a robust base of over 2.5 million client accounts, the firm has built a reputation as a reliable partner in the trading journey. The company's focus on advanced technology is evident through offerings like VPS hosting, promotional offers, extensive tradable assets, and a suite of educational tools, making it a go-to choice for traders of all experience levels.

www.hfm.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/samer-alkhaldi-takes-the-lead-at-hfm-as-regional-head-of-business-development-for-mena-302271711.html

