Mittwoch, 09.10.2024
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
WKN: A14UTB | ISIN: FR0012757854 | Ticker-Symbol: 4SP
09.10.24
18:57 Uhr
34,640 Euro
+0,100
+0,29 %
09.10.2024 17:48 Uhr
09.10.2024 17:48 Uhr
SPIE SA: Press release - SPIE announces the acquisition of Spefinox in France

Cergy, 9 October 2024 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the acquisition of 88% of Spefinox, an expert player in industrial processes for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals sectors.

Founded in 1999 and based in Quiévrechain (Nord), Spefinox designs and manufactures specialised equipment for industrial processes. Thanks to this acquisition, SPIE strengthens its expertise in industrial processes in the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals sectors within its French subsidiary SPIE Industrie. With approximately 25 qualified employees, Spefinox generated revenue of €6.6 million in 2023.

Frédéric Toussaint, Managing Director of SPIE Industrie, said: "We are delighted to welcome new teams into SPIE Industrie in the Nord in France. Leveraging the advanced expertise of its employees in industrial processes, Spefinox benefits from a well-established know-how and a strong and recurring customer base."

About SPIE
SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 50,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and digital transformation alongside our customers.

SPIE achieved in 2023 consolidated revenues of €8.7 billion and consolidated EBITA of €584 million.


