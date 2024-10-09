SKYX Platforms Corp.: SKYX Provides Corporate Update, including Significant Insider Buying

MIAMI, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a "SKYX Technologies"), a highly disruptive smart platform technology company with over 97 issued and pending patents in the U.S. and globally, and which owns over 60 lighting and home décor websites with a mission to make homes and buildings become smart, safe, and advanced as the new standard, provides today a corporate update including significant insider buying.



SKYX Secures $11 million equity preferred stock investment representing $2.00 per share of common stock with NO warrants, led by global Marriott Hotel chain developer/owner of over 60 hotels.

Significant insider investing in this equity preferred round at $2.00 includes SKYX's President Steve Schmidt, who invested $500,000, Co-CEO Lenny Sokolow, who invested $250,000, and Co-CEO John Campi, who also invested $250,000

Management emphasizes that it has sufficient cash to achieve its goals including being cash flow positive in 2025

2023 Sales of $58 million / 2024 Q-2 Record Sales of $21.4 million

Company's total addressable market (TAM) in the U.S. of $500 billion with over 4.2 billion ceiling applications in the U.S. alone

Expected revenue streams from retail and professional segments include product sales, royalties/licensing/subscription/monitoring/sale of global country rights





Recent Collaborations:

Announced a Collaboration with Home Depot for the retail and professional markets. Company started shipping and products are already in 100 stores. Company has also started to sell product on Home Depot website and expects to have hundreds of advanced smart plug & play products on Home Depot's website.

Signed with General Electric / GE Licensing a 5-year global licensing agreement to license its advanced and smart technologies with a goal to create an advanced smart global ceiling standard

Collaboration with world leading Chinese lighting distributor and manufacturer Ruee Appliances for the U.S., China and European markets, including financial backing

Collaboration with world leading lighting company Kichler for online and builder segments

Collaboration with U.S. leading lighting company Quoizel including for online and builder segments

Collaboration European leading lighting company EGLO for online and builder segments

Future Collaborations: Management is in the process of working on additional collaborations with leading strategic companies

Companies collaborating with SKYX are expected to leverage the fast and easy interchangeability capabilities of the technology to enhance sales of smart fixtures and fixture replacements for seasonality, energy savings, holidays, smart capabilities and renovations for both retail and professional segments



SKYX smart home technology wins 7 CES Awards (Consumer Electronics Show)

Safety Standardization Code: Based on the safety applications of the technology it was voted into 10 segments the National Electrical Code (NEC) Book and has filed for a mandatory safety standardization for its ceiling outlet receptacle for ceilings in homes and buildings

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 94 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

