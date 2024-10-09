Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024
09.10.2024 18:48 Uhr
Data Spotlite, Inc: CYRISMA, a leading Risk Management Platform for MSPs, secures $7 million Growth Equity Financing led by Blueprint Equity

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CYRISMA, an all-in-one risk management platform, announced its Series A financing today. Led by Blueprint Equity, with participation from SaaS Venture and Golden Ventures, the funding will accelerate CYRISMA's platform development, fuel customer success, and expand sales and marketing initiatives.

CYRISMA accelerates security programs for MSPs by providing a cost-effective, all-in-one solution to identify, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities, track compliance requirements, and manage AI security risk.

"In partnering with Blueprint Equity, we are excited to leverage their expertise and resources to further enhance our platform and support our customers," said Liam Downward, co-founder and CPO of CYRISMA. "This investment will allow us to continue delivering an affordable and comprehensive risk management solution, empowering MSPs to protect their clients effectively. Additionally, it enables us to enter into new markets, expanding our reach and increasing brand awareness."

Blueprint Equity's Sheldon Lewis, who will join CYRISMA's Board of Directors, commented, "With the rise of security threats for SMBs, there's been an increasing number of businesses outsourcing their cybersecurity to MSPs. This has accelerated demand in the market for strong, multi-tenant cybersecurity solutions for MSPs to best serve their clients." He added, "We were drawn to the breadth of the CYRISMA platform and their strong customer satisfaction. Oliver Downward, CEO, Liam, and the team have an unparalleled insight into the MSP market, and we're honored to partner with CYRISMA during their next phase of growth."

About CYRISMA

CYRISMA is an all-in-one risk management platform for Managed Service Providers. With the rise in security threats and demand for cybersecurity services, CYRISMA provides MSPs with an effective, all-in-one solution to manage their cybersecurity initiatives for clients in a multi-tenant platform. To schedule a demo of CYRISMA, please visit https://www.cyrisma.com/.

About Blueprint Equity

Blueprint Equity provides expansion capital to high-growth, capital-efficient enterprise software and technology-enabled services businesses worldwide. Blueprint has $275 million of assets under management and is based in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit www.onblueprint.com.

Media Contact:
Oliver Downward
oliver.d@cyrisma.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cyrisma-a-leading-risk-management-platform-for-msps-secures-7-million-growth-equity-financing-led-by-blueprint-equity-302271854.html

