Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YHMA | ISIN: US6200763075 | Ticker-Symbol: MTLA
Tradegate
09.10.24
18:04 Uhr
423,70 Euro
+6,50
+1,56 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
423,90425,1019:37
423,90425,1019:36
ACCESSWIRE
09.10.2024 19:14 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First H.E.L.P. and Motorola Solutions Foundation Honor First Responders and Veterans Lost to Suicide

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / First H.E.L.P., a nonprofit dedicated to destigmatizing mental health issues for first responders, has unveiled the Heroes Memorial Park Monument. This monument, which resides in Rockwall, Texas, is the first in the U.S. to honor first responders and military veterans who have died by suicide, highlighting that their impact and service will never be forgotten.

The 10-foot-tall monument features images of first responders, with a wall of honor featuring the names of those commemorated behind it. During the unveiling ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 21, 252 names were read aloud, serving as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by first responders and military veterans, and the importance of addressing mental health challenges within these professions.

First H.E.L.P. has been compiling data on first responder suicides since 2016, and their efforts have highlighted the urgent need for mental health support within these communities. The Motorola Solutions Foundation has been a proud partner since 2019, donating more than $700K to help support and amplify the work that they do to connect first responders with resources for healing and recovery, and offer support to their families. The Foundation also contributed a grant to support the memorial unveiling ceremony, which welcomed more than 400 first responders, members of the military and their families.

"The outpouring of support and love shown at the Heroes Memorial Park Monument unveiling demonstrates firsthand the profound impact of this tribute," said Karem Pérez, executive director, Motorola Solutions Foundation. "We deeply value our longstanding partnership with First H.E.L.P, and we believe this monument is a significant stride towards reducing stigma, fostering acceptance for first responder mental health and honoring the lives lost to suicide."

The monument is expected to be fully completed in about two years, and it will serve as a meaningful tribute and refuge for the people of Rockwall and beyond.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Motorola Solutions on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Motorola Solutions
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/motorola-solutions
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Motorola Solutions



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.