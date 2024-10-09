First H.E.L.P. and Motorola Solutions Foundation Honor First Responders and Veterans Lost to Suicide

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / First H.E.L.P., a nonprofit dedicated to destigmatizing mental health issues for first responders, has unveiled the Heroes Memorial Park Monument. This monument, which resides in Rockwall, Texas, is the first in the U.S. to honor first responders and military veterans who have died by suicide, highlighting that their impact and service will never be forgotten.

The 10-foot-tall monument features images of first responders, with a wall of honor featuring the names of those commemorated behind it. During the unveiling ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 21, 252 names were read aloud, serving as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by first responders and military veterans, and the importance of addressing mental health challenges within these professions.

First H.E.L.P. has been compiling data on first responder suicides since 2016, and their efforts have highlighted the urgent need for mental health support within these communities. The Motorola Solutions Foundation has been a proud partner since 2019, donating more than $700K to help support and amplify the work that they do to connect first responders with resources for healing and recovery, and offer support to their families. The Foundation also contributed a grant to support the memorial unveiling ceremony, which welcomed more than 400 first responders, members of the military and their families.

"The outpouring of support and love shown at the Heroes Memorial Park Monument unveiling demonstrates firsthand the profound impact of this tribute," said Karem Pérez, executive director, Motorola Solutions Foundation. "We deeply value our longstanding partnership with First H.E.L.P, and we believe this monument is a significant stride towards reducing stigma, fostering acceptance for first responder mental health and honoring the lives lost to suicide."

The monument is expected to be fully completed in about two years, and it will serve as a meaningful tribute and refuge for the people of Rockwall and beyond.

