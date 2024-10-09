DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 09-Oct-2024 / 17:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Cairn Homes plc 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [x ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment City and country of registered office (if applicable): management entities with delegated voting rights on Edinburgh, Scotland behalf of multiple managed portfolios 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 08/10/2024 6. Date on which issuer notified: 09/10/2024 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of Total number of attached to shares instruments both in % voting rights of (total of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + (9.A + 9.B) issuervii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which 5.89 0.00 5.89 630,519,643 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 5.15 0.00 5.15 applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) IE00BWY4ZF18 N/A 37,152,607 N/A 5.89 SUBTOTAL A 37,152,607 5.89 B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights rights Period xi SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [ x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Namexv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold abrdn plc abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited abrdn Investment Management 5.02 0.00 5.02 Limited abrdn plc abrdn Holdings Limited abrdn Investments Limited 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi: In reference to Section 10, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager. This disclosure reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited ("aIHL") and held by the underlying investment management entity abrdn Investment Management Limited ("aIML") increased above the 5% notifiable threshold due to trading on 8 October 2024. aIHL now effectively holds and aIML holds the delegated voting rights to 5.015% of the shares in Cairn Homes plc.

Done at Glasgow on 9 October 2024

