Innocan Pharma Corporation: Innocan Pharma Celebrates Dr. Joseph Pergolizzi's Recognition Among Stanford University's List of the Top 2% Most-Cited Scientists Worldwide

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, is pleased to announce that Dr. Joseph V. Pergolizzi, Jr., M.D., a member of Innocan's Scientific Advisory Board, has been recognized among the top 2% most-cited scientists in the world in a new list published by Stanford University. This achievement underscores Dr. Pergolizzi's long-term contribution to medical science and his influential role in shaping global healthcare practices.

Dr. Pergolizzi was appointed to Innocan Pharma's Scientific Advisory Board in September 2023. His role focuses on promoting pharmaceutical human product R&D and supporting the Company's planned FDA filing for new medications. His expertise in pain management, critical care medicine, and regulatory processes are key in advancing Innocan's pharmaceutical developments.

"We are incredibly proud of Dr. Pergolizzi's well-deserved recognition as one of the most-cited scientists worldwide," said Iris Bincovich, CEO of Innocan Pharma. "His recognition as part of Stanford University's top 2% is a reflection of his dedication to advancing medical research. His expertise has been pivotal in advancing our R&D efforts and aligning them with FDA regulatory pathways. I congratulate Dr. Pergolizzi on this outstanding honor and look forward to continuing our strong collaboration as we work together to advance innovative cannabinoid-based therapies and drug delivery solutions to enhance patients' quality of life."

About Innocan Pharma:

Innocan is a pharmaceutical tech company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies comprises with cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT CBD-loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: Epilepsy and Pain Management. In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan has established a Joint Venture by the name of BI Sky Global Ltd. that focuses developing on advanced targeted online sales.

https://innocanpharma.com

