Mittwoch, 09.10.2024
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
WKN: A2QCWK | ISIN: BE0974358906
Stuttgart
09.10.24
14:06 Uhr
9,520 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2024 22:35 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nyxoah: Publication relating to transparency notifications

REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert(Belgium), October 9, 2024, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET - In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

BlackRock, Inc.

On October 7, 2024, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc. and related persons following a change to BlackRock's group structure. Based on the notification, BlackRock, Inc. (together with its controlled undertakings) holds 1,116,421 voting rights, consisting of 1,032,521 shares and 83,900 equivalent financial instruments, representing 3.25% of the total number of voting rights on October 1, 2024 (34,389,015).

The notification dated October 3, 2024 contains the following information:

  • Reason for thenotification: acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer
  • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    • BlackRock, Inc. (with address at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.)
    • BlackRock Advisors, LLC (with address at 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.)
    • BlackRock Fund Advisors (with address at 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.)
    • BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (with address at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.)
    • BlackRock Investment Management, LLC (with address at 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.)
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: October 1, 2024
  • Threshold that is crossed: 3%
  • Denominator: 34,389,015
  • Notifieddetails:
A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
# of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
BlackRock, Inc.00 0.00%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC1,016,861 1,006,161 2.93%
BlackRock Fund Advisors4646 0.00%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited1,0801,080 0.00%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC25,23425,234 0.07%
Subtotal1,043,221 1,032,521 3.00%
TOTAL1,032,52103.00%0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
BlackRock Advisors, LLCSecurities Lent 83,0000.24%physical
BlackRock Fund AdvisorsSecurities Lent 9000.00%physical
TOTAL 83,9000.24%

TOTAL (A & B)# of voting rights% of voting rights
1,116,4213.25%
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Finance, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC

  • Additional information: As a result of the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners, there has been a change to BlackRock's group structure. Upon the close of the transaction, BlackRock, Inc. was renamed BlackRock Finance, Inc. and a NewCo became the publicly listed company with the name BlackRock, Inc.

* *

Contact:
Nyxoah
Loic Moreau, CFO
IR@nyxoah.com

Attachment

  • 2024 10 09 PR Transparency notification 2024 10 (BlackRock) (ENG) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/44a460f2-2320-41de-847c-b12984f4b600)

