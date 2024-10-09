Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.10.2024
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
WKN: A2QCWK | ISIN: BE0974358906 | Ticker-Symbol: 5YI
Stuttgart
09.10.24
14:06 Uhr
9,520 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2024 22:47 Uhr
91 Leser
Nyxoah: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert(Belgium), October 9, 2024, 10:35 pm CET / 4:35 pm ET - In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares.

  • Share capital: EUR 6,423,111.21
  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 37,389,015 (all ordinary shares)
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 37,389,015 (all relating to ordinary shares)
  • Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 2,039,481 (all granted subscription rights; this number excludes 643,394 subscription rights that were issued but not yet granted)

Contact:
Nyxoah
Loic Moreau, CFO
IR@nyxoah.com

  • 2024 10 09 - Press release - Number of shares (ENG) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e0fa4a9f-3301-42d3-82db-30ea9534bb27)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
