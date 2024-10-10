

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of one of India's biggest conglomerates, Tata Sons, has died at 86.



N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, announced the death of Tata. He did not provide a cause of death.



'It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,' said Chandrasekaran.



'For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass,' said Chandrasekaran.



Tata was admitted this week to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai, the city where he lived.



The industrialist in a social media post had dismissed speculation surrounding his health and had said he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Tata as a visionary leader, and a compassionate and an extraordinary human being.



'He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond boardrooms,' Modi said on X.



'Tata endeared himself to several people, thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better,' Modi said, referring to his philanthropy work.



Google CEO Sundar Pichai, said Ratan Tata left behind an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and he was instrumental in mentoring and developing modern business leadership in India.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News