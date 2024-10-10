

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release August figures for building approvals, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall approvals are expected to sink 6.1 percent on month after jumping 11.0 percent in July, while private house approvals are seen higher by 0.5 percent - easing from 0.9 percent a month earlier.



Japan will provide September data for bank lending and producer prices. Overall lending is tipped to rise 2.9 percent on year, easing from 3.0 percent in August. Producer prices are expected to fall 0.3 percent on month and rise 2.3 percent on year after slipping 0.2 percent on month and gaining 2.5 percent on year in the previous month.



Malaysia will see August numbers for unemployment; in July, the jobless rate was 3.3 percent.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan are closed on Thursday for National Day and will re-open on Friday.



