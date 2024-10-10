

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to 3-day highs of 100.67 against the yen and 0.9232 against the Canadian dollar, from Wednesday's closing quotes of 100.28 and 0.9209, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie edged up to 0.6737 and 1.6243 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6717 and 1.6281, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 102.00 against the yen, 0.94 against the loonie, 0.69 against the greenback and 1.60 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News