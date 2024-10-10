



LONDON, Oct 10, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In the face of rapid digital transformation across the UK and Ireland, businesses are increasingly turning to AI and personalisation technologies to enhance customer engagement in 2025, according to the newly released "Customer Experience Live UK Intelligence Report 2024'." The report, unveiled at the co-located Customer Experience Live Show UK and Digital Experience Show UK 2024, reveals that 62% of companies are investing in AI, while 52% are focusing on personalising service delivery to meet rising customer expectations.The report outlines how businesses are focusing on improving customer journey mapping (53%) and re-evaluating voice-of-customer initiatives (49%), underscoring that organisations are intensifying efforts to better understand and anticipate customer needs. The rising use of AI is set to transform the way businesses deliver real-time, tailored customer interactions, with 49% of companies re-assessing chatbot and automation solutions to optimise customer service operations.One of the key challenges facing enterprises in the region is re-imagining CX, with 50% of respondents citing this as a priority, alongside data-driven decision-making (47%), and increasing customer satisfaction and retention (38%). As companies work towards achieving operational efficiency (33%), the emphasis on digital transformation initiatives is undeniable. To address these challenges, businesses are upgrading their digital solution stacks, with 47% improving their digital engagement and customer care platforms. Additionally, 46% are investing in customer analytics and personas to gain deeper insights into customer behaviour, while 43% are turning to omnichannel engagement strategies to deliver cohesive, seamless experiences across all touchpoints.Commenting on the findings, Ayusha Tyagi, Managing Director of Customer Experience Live, noted, "The intelligence report highlights a pivotal moment for UK & I businesses. As companies amplify their investment in AI and digital technologies, they are not only meeting customer demands for personalised, real-time experiences but also setting themselves up for long-term success in an increasingly digital marketplace."The Customer Experience Live Show UK and Digital Experience Show UK 2024, held at Hilton Syon Park in London, brought together senior industry leaders to explore the latest trends shaping customer and digital experiences. Featuring expert discussions on brand experience, business transformation, data excellence, AI, automation, and omnichannel strategies, the event provided a crucial platform for businesses in the region to share best practices and future-shaping solutions.The event was supported by leading sponsors and partners, including Verint, Concentrix, Talkdesk, Konnect Insights, Squiz, manifesto, Acquia, Zoho, and Answered by Aramex, alongside strategic partners such as the International Customer Experience Institute, Customer Institute, and Directors Club, with BNC as the Project Intelligence Partner. Media partners included Customer Data Platform Institute, ACN Newswire, Siliconindia, StartupNews.fyi, and CIOReview. Thought leaders from prominent organisations, including NHS, Bank of England, Rolls-Royce, Electrolux, Close Brothers, Formula E, and Adidas, shared valuable insights on navigating the complexities of digital transformation while keeping the customer at the heart of decision-making.A highlight of the conference was the Customer Experience Live Awards UK 2024, which celebrated organisations that have made remarkable strides in CX innovation. Among the distinguished winners were Telecommunications And Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Tawuniya, Saudi Electricity Company, OVO Energy, Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA), Quilter, Riyadh Airports Company, Espire Infolabs, MSD, and Verint, who were recognised for their exceptional efforts in transforming customer engagement and delivering cutting-edge service through digital innovation.For more insights into the digital CX strategies driving the future of customer experience in the region, download the full 'Customer Experience Live UK Intelligence Report 2024' at www.customer-experience.live/industry-reports.About Customer Experience LiveCustomer Experience Live is a leading digital customer experience insights and research powerhouse in the EMEA region. The company is committed to rigorous research that drives the conceptualisation of programs and activations essential for top-level executives to fuel growth within their organisations. 