

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 3-day high of 91.06 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 90.51.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi edged up to 0.6093 and 1.1051 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6063 and 1.1075, respectively.



The kiwi climbed to 1.7957 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.8036.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 92.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the greenback, 1.08 against the aussie and 1.75 against the euro.



