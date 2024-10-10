Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
BCT Digital ranked among top 70 global risk management firms by Chartis

Aims at top 25 rank in RiskTech100 report within three years

CHENNAI, India, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BCT Digital, a global risk and compliance products technology company delivering FinTech, RegTech, and SustainTech solutions, today announced that it has moved up 3 places to secure the 68th position in Chartis RiskTech100 report for 2025. The report has recognized BCT Digital's pioneering risk and compliance management suite 'rt360'. It enables enterprises and financial institutions to streamline governance, risk, and compliance processes, boosting their market positioning and advancing their go-to-market potential.

BCT Digital Logo

On this achievement, Jaya Vaidhyanathan, CEO, BCT Digital, remarked, "It is a moment of pride for us to be recognized among the top 100 risk management firms by Chartis in its RiskTech100 report for the fourth continuous year. With an improved ranking each time, we aim to be among the top 25 risk management firms in the next three years. This recognition also highlights the strength of our flagship product suite, rt360, that empowers organizations to effectively navigate the complexities of today's dynamic risk landscape, offering comprehensive solutions for credit risk management, governance, risk, and compliance. As we continue to evolve, our commitment to supporting financial institutions and global enterprises on their digital transformation journeys remains steadfast."

The Chartis RiskTech100 report provides an exhaustive evaluation of top global risk technology providers, focussing on their strategic vision, market influence, and innovation in risk management technologies. Using a robust, repeatable methodology, it ranks the top 100 risk technology providers and identifies the top players in specific risk and compliance categories.

About BCT Digital:

BCT Digital, a global risk and compliance products technology company, focuses on delivering FinTech, RegTech, and SustainTech solutions to international banking and financial markets. The core of BCT Digital's offerings lie in the ability to identify gaps and build solutions that are suited to India and scalable to the global markets. BCT Digital adopts emerging technologies to enable financial institutions mitigate risks, ensure liquidity and improve customer engagement. To know more, visit https://www.bctdigital.ai

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461349/BCT_Digital_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bct-digital-ranked-among-top-70-global-risk-management-firms-by-chartis-302271528.html

