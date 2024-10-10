BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 10 October 2024 its issued capital comprised 73,460,759 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, excluding 26,900,546 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 73,460,759 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2427

10 October 2024