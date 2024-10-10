Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024

WKN: A1H65A | ISIN: NL0010391025 | Ticker-Symbol: PHGN
Tradegate
10.10.24
09:16 Uhr
0,780 Euro
+0,004
+0,45 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARMING GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARMING GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7800,78109:27
0,7760,78309:26
10.10.2024 08:11 Uhr
Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group to report third quarter 2024 financial results on October 24

Leiden, the Netherlands, October 10, 2024: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) confirms it will report its preliminary (unaudited) third quarter 2024 financial results, for the period ended September 30, on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Pharming will host a presentation for analysts and investors at 13:30 CEST/07:30 am EDT on October 24, 2024.

To participate in the conference call, please register in advance using the link below. Once registered, dial-in information and a unique PIN will be provided, allowing access to the call.

Conference call registration:
Please note, the Company will only take questions from dial-in attendees.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BId118ac68d9124f67b1a83e3769559100

To watch the live webcast, please register in advance using the link below.

Webcast registration:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yotjk8ib

About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.comand find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, the Netherlands
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1

FTI Consulting, London, UK
Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne
T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
E: pharming@lifespring.nl

Attachment

  • Pharming Group to report 3Q24 results_EN_10OCT24 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2cceac32-1c8e-4728-9aa8-60d6530cc9ab)

