Donnerstag, 10.10.2024

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
10.10.24
08:02 Uhr
2,030 Euro
+0,025
+1,25 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0552,11509:26
Dow Jones News
10.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
10-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 
 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name                       Tara Grimley 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                                Company Secretary / PDMR 
a)      Position/status 
 
                                Initial notification 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                                635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
                                ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
 
       Identification code 
 
 
                                Disposal of Shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                EUR2.04     237,827

Aggregated information

237,827

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

EUR485,167.08

8 October 2024

e) Date of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

f) Place of the transaction

N/A

g) Additional Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  351965 
EQS News ID:  2005543 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2005543&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
