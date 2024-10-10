DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 10-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Tara Grimley Reason for the notification 2 Company Secretary / PDMR a) Position/status Initial notification b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each Description of the financial instrument, ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 type of a) instrument Identification code Disposal of Shares b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR2.04 237,827

Aggregated information

237,827

d) - Aggregated volume

- Price

EUR485,167.08

8 October 2024

e) Date of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

f) Place of the transaction

N/A

g) Additional Information

