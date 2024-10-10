Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
10.10.24
08:02 Uhr
3,980 Euro
-0,080
-1,97 %
10.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Wednesday, 09 October 2024, it 
purchased a total of 231,857 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback 
programme announced on 4 September 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 09/10/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   231,857 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          3.99 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.03 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.0104

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 217,853,288 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 217,853,288 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
900              4.0000         08:22:40         1J4X9VD22        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
900              4.0000         08:22:40         1J4X9VD23        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
254              4.0000         08:22:45         1J4X9VD2A        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
254              4.0000         08:22:45         1J4X9VD2B        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,398             4.0000         08:47:14         1J4X9VDP9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,406             4.0000         08:47:14         1J4X9VDPA        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
126              4.0000         08:47:14         1J4X9VDPB        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,583             4.0000         08:47:14         1J4X9VDPC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,583             4.0000         08:47:14         1J4X9VDPD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
150              4.0000         08:47:19         1J4X9VDPF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
347              3.9850         08:47:41         1J4X9VDPM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
495              3.9850         08:47:42         1J4X9VDPN        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,057             4.0000         09:23:46         1J4X9VEII        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,698             4.0000         09:23:46         1J4X9VEIH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
68              3.9950         09:55:07         1J4X9VFCF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,024             3.9950         09:55:07         1J4X9VFCH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,525             3.9950         09:55:07         1J4X9VFCG        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,820             4.0050         11:35:07         1J4X9VH5E        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,431             4.0000         11:35:07         1J4X9VH5K        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
943              4.0050         11:35:07         1J4X9VH5L        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,914             4.0050         11:35:07         1J4X9VH5M        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
727              4.0000         11:35:07         1J4X9VH5N        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,030             4.0250         12:35:05         1J4X9VIFV        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,036             4.0200         12:35:20         1J4X9VIG0        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,894             4.0200         12:35:20         1J4X9VIFZ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,800             4.0200         12:35:20         1J4X9VIG2        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,307             4.0200         12:35:20         1J4X9VIG3        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,911             4.0150         12:35:28         1J4X9VIGC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,744             4.0150         12:35:28         1J4X9VIGB        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,180             4.0150         12:35:28         1J4X9VIGD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,650             4.0250         12:38:12         1J4X9VIIP        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
463              4.0250         12:38:12         1J4X9VIIQ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,048             4.0150         12:42:51         1J4X9VIMO        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,117             4.0150         12:42:51         1J4X9VIMQ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,237             4.0150         12:43:22         1J4X9VIN2        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
