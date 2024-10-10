DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 10-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Wednesday, 09 October 2024, it purchased a total of 231,857 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 4 September 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 09/10/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 231,857 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 3.99 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.03 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.0104

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 217,853,288 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 217,853,288 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 900 4.0000 08:22:40 1J4X9VD22 Euronext Dublin 900 4.0000 08:22:40 1J4X9VD23 Euronext Dublin 254 4.0000 08:22:45 1J4X9VD2A Euronext Dublin 254 4.0000 08:22:45 1J4X9VD2B Euronext Dublin 2,398 4.0000 08:47:14 1J4X9VDP9 Euronext Dublin 2,406 4.0000 08:47:14 1J4X9VDPA Euronext Dublin 126 4.0000 08:47:14 1J4X9VDPB Euronext Dublin 2,583 4.0000 08:47:14 1J4X9VDPC Euronext Dublin 2,583 4.0000 08:47:14 1J4X9VDPD Euronext Dublin 150 4.0000 08:47:19 1J4X9VDPF Euronext Dublin 347 3.9850 08:47:41 1J4X9VDPM Euronext Dublin 495 3.9850 08:47:42 1J4X9VDPN Euronext Dublin 2,057 4.0000 09:23:46 1J4X9VEII Euronext Dublin 2,698 4.0000 09:23:46 1J4X9VEIH Euronext Dublin 68 3.9950 09:55:07 1J4X9VFCF Euronext Dublin 2,024 3.9950 09:55:07 1J4X9VFCH Euronext Dublin 2,525 3.9950 09:55:07 1J4X9VFCG Euronext Dublin 2,820 4.0050 11:35:07 1J4X9VH5E Euronext Dublin 2,431 4.0000 11:35:07 1J4X9VH5K Euronext Dublin 943 4.0050 11:35:07 1J4X9VH5L Euronext Dublin 1,914 4.0050 11:35:07 1J4X9VH5M Euronext Dublin 727 4.0000 11:35:07 1J4X9VH5N Euronext Dublin 2,030 4.0250 12:35:05 1J4X9VIFV Euronext Dublin 4,036 4.0200 12:35:20 1J4X9VIG0 Euronext Dublin 3,894 4.0200 12:35:20 1J4X9VIFZ Euronext Dublin 2,800 4.0200 12:35:20 1J4X9VIG2 Euronext Dublin 1,307 4.0200 12:35:20 1J4X9VIG3 Euronext Dublin 1,911 4.0150 12:35:28 1J4X9VIGC Euronext Dublin 1,744 4.0150 12:35:28 1J4X9VIGB Euronext Dublin 2,180 4.0150 12:35:28 1J4X9VIGD Euronext Dublin 3,650 4.0250 12:38:12 1J4X9VIIP Euronext Dublin 463 4.0250 12:38:12 1J4X9VIIQ Euronext Dublin 4,048 4.0150 12:42:51 1J4X9VIMO Euronext Dublin 4,117 4.0150 12:42:51 1J4X9VIMQ Euronext Dublin 4,237 4.0150 12:43:22 1J4X9VIN2 Euronext

