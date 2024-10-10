Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Schickt KI Kupfer in einen Superzyklus? Warum diese Aktie mit steigender Kupfernachfrage explodieren könnte…
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
10.10.24
08:02 Uhr
2,030 Euro
+0,025
+1,25 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
10.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
10 October 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 09 October 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           75,000     25,000 
                            EUR2.0800 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.7400 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.0550     GBP1.7180 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.0735     GBP1.7335

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,419,643 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,250      2.0550        XDUB     08:24:56      00029292331TRDU1 
866       2.0700        XDUB     09:11:56      00029292621TRDU1 
1,916      2.0700        XDUB     09:11:56      00029292620TRDU1 
666       2.0700        XDUB     09:11:56      00029292619TRDU1 
2,582      2.0700        XDUB     09:11:56      00029292618TRDU1 
4,088      2.0600        XDUB     09:11:56      00029292623TRDU1 
2,056      2.0650        XDUB     09:41:17      00029292797TRDU1 
3,646      2.0750        XDUB     10:47:59      00029293178TRDU1 
3,450      2.0750        XDUB     10:47:59      00029293177TRDU1 
1,250      2.0750        XDUB     10:47:59      00029293179TRDU1 
700       2.0750        XDUB     10:47:59      00029293180TRDU1 
945       2.0800        XDUB     11:45:20      00029293451TRDU1 
1,147      2.0800        XDUB     11:45:20      00029293450TRDU1 
5,237      2.0750        XDUB     11:52:05      00029293477TRDU1 
1,918      2.0800        XDUB     12:55:20      00029293746TRDU1 
365       2.0800        XDUB     13:13:12      00029293787TRDU1 
1,600      2.0800        XDUB     13:13:12      00029293786TRDU1 
3,574      2.0800        XDUB     13:18:19      00029293790TRDU1 
1,783      2.0750        XDUB     13:26:04      00029293821TRDU1 
1,962      2.0750        XDUB     13:38:55      00029293842TRDU1 
2,038      2.0700        XDUB     14:00:31      00029293918TRDU1 
1,250      2.0750        XDUB     14:32:36      00029294033TRDU1 
1,471      2.0750        XDUB     14:40:00      00029294149TRDU1 
1,921      2.0750        XDUB     14:40:00      00029294148TRDU1 
1,921      2.0750        XDUB     14:40:00      00029294147TRDU1 
1,887      2.0750        XDUB     14:40:00      00029294146TRDU1 
289       2.0750        XDUB     14:40:00      00029294145TRDU1 
1,900      2.0700        XDUB     15:21:32      00029294796TRDU1 
1,950      2.0700        XDUB     15:21:32      00029294795TRDU1 
1,956      2.0700        XDUB     15:21:32      00029294794TRDU1 
3,556      2.0700        XDUB     15:21:32      00029294797TRDU1 
1,981      2.0750        XDUB     15:30:54      00029294938TRDU1 
2,020      2.0800        XDUB     15:57:25      00029295436TRDU1 
1,742      2.0750        XDUB     15:59:54      00029295453TRDU1 
1,738      2.0750        XDUB     15:59:54      00029295452TRDU1 
1,722      2.0750        XDUB     15:59:54      00029295451TRDU1 
1,929      2.0800        XDUB     16:21:14      00029295709TRDU1 
2,728      2.0800        XDUB     16:22:05      00029295735TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,546      1.7180        XLON     08:25:53      00029292339TRDU1 
207       1.7220        XLON     09:03:48      00029292526TRDU1 
207       1.7220        XLON     09:03:48      00029292525TRDU1 
646       1.7220        XLON     09:03:48      00029292524TRDU1 
2,366      1.7280        XLON     09:11:56      00029292622TRDU1 
589       1.7320        XLON     11:00:25      00029293230TRDU1 
1,583      1.7320        XLON     11:00:25      00029293229TRDU1 
2,033      1.7320        XLON     11:00:25      00029293228TRDU1 
4,145      1.7400        XLON     13:18:19      00029293789TRDU1 
3,794      1.7360        XLON     14:40:00      00029294144TRDU1 
1,452      1.7320        XLON     15:21:32      00029294793TRDU1 
2,485      1.7320        XLON     15:21:32      00029294792TRDU1 
3,335      1.7400        XLON     16:22:05      00029295734TRDU1 
612       1.7400        XLON     16:22:05      00029295733TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  351964 
EQS News ID:  2005513 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2005513&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
