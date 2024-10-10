DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 10-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 October 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 09 October 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 75,000 25,000 EUR2.0800 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.7400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.0550 GBP1.7180 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.0735 GBP1.7335

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,419,643 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,250 2.0550 XDUB 08:24:56 00029292331TRDU1 866 2.0700 XDUB 09:11:56 00029292621TRDU1 1,916 2.0700 XDUB 09:11:56 00029292620TRDU1 666 2.0700 XDUB 09:11:56 00029292619TRDU1 2,582 2.0700 XDUB 09:11:56 00029292618TRDU1 4,088 2.0600 XDUB 09:11:56 00029292623TRDU1 2,056 2.0650 XDUB 09:41:17 00029292797TRDU1 3,646 2.0750 XDUB 10:47:59 00029293178TRDU1 3,450 2.0750 XDUB 10:47:59 00029293177TRDU1 1,250 2.0750 XDUB 10:47:59 00029293179TRDU1 700 2.0750 XDUB 10:47:59 00029293180TRDU1 945 2.0800 XDUB 11:45:20 00029293451TRDU1 1,147 2.0800 XDUB 11:45:20 00029293450TRDU1 5,237 2.0750 XDUB 11:52:05 00029293477TRDU1 1,918 2.0800 XDUB 12:55:20 00029293746TRDU1 365 2.0800 XDUB 13:13:12 00029293787TRDU1 1,600 2.0800 XDUB 13:13:12 00029293786TRDU1 3,574 2.0800 XDUB 13:18:19 00029293790TRDU1 1,783 2.0750 XDUB 13:26:04 00029293821TRDU1 1,962 2.0750 XDUB 13:38:55 00029293842TRDU1 2,038 2.0700 XDUB 14:00:31 00029293918TRDU1 1,250 2.0750 XDUB 14:32:36 00029294033TRDU1 1,471 2.0750 XDUB 14:40:00 00029294149TRDU1 1,921 2.0750 XDUB 14:40:00 00029294148TRDU1 1,921 2.0750 XDUB 14:40:00 00029294147TRDU1 1,887 2.0750 XDUB 14:40:00 00029294146TRDU1 289 2.0750 XDUB 14:40:00 00029294145TRDU1 1,900 2.0700 XDUB 15:21:32 00029294796TRDU1 1,950 2.0700 XDUB 15:21:32 00029294795TRDU1 1,956 2.0700 XDUB 15:21:32 00029294794TRDU1 3,556 2.0700 XDUB 15:21:32 00029294797TRDU1 1,981 2.0750 XDUB 15:30:54 00029294938TRDU1 2,020 2.0800 XDUB 15:57:25 00029295436TRDU1 1,742 2.0750 XDUB 15:59:54 00029295453TRDU1 1,738 2.0750 XDUB 15:59:54 00029295452TRDU1 1,722 2.0750 XDUB 15:59:54 00029295451TRDU1 1,929 2.0800 XDUB 16:21:14 00029295709TRDU1 2,728 2.0800 XDUB 16:22:05 00029295735TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,546 1.7180 XLON 08:25:53 00029292339TRDU1 207 1.7220 XLON 09:03:48 00029292526TRDU1 207 1.7220 XLON 09:03:48 00029292525TRDU1 646 1.7220 XLON 09:03:48 00029292524TRDU1 2,366 1.7280 XLON 09:11:56 00029292622TRDU1 589 1.7320 XLON 11:00:25 00029293230TRDU1 1,583 1.7320 XLON 11:00:25 00029293229TRDU1 2,033 1.7320 XLON 11:00:25 00029293228TRDU1 4,145 1.7400 XLON 13:18:19 00029293789TRDU1 3,794 1.7360 XLON 14:40:00 00029294144TRDU1 1,452 1.7320 XLON 15:21:32 00029294793TRDU1 2,485 1.7320 XLON 15:21:32 00029294792TRDU1 3,335 1.7400 XLON 16:22:05 00029295734TRDU1 612 1.7400 XLON 16:22:05 00029295733TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 351964 EQS News ID: 2005513 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2005513&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)