SJVN has allocated 1. 2 GW of renewables-plus-storage capacity in India at an average price of $0. 051/kWh for firm, dispatchable renewable energy. From pv magazine India SJVN's second tender for 1. 2 GW of firm, dispatchable power from renewables projects with energy storage systems has yielded a tariff of INR 4. 25 ($0. 051)/kWh. Four developers won by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 4. 25/kWh. They included Juniper Green (200 MW), ReNew (150 MW), Ganeka Solar/Zelestra (140 MW) and Hero Future Energies (120 MW). The remaining 590 MW was allocated to Avaada at INR 4. 26/kWh. The winning developers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...