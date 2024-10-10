HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bankinter S.A.

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Bankinter S.A. Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750,000,000 Description: 3.5% due 10th September 2032 Offer price: 99.670 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction