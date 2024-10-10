

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 2-month low of 1.3723 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.3705.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the loonie slid to a 9-day low of 1.5008 and a 3-day low of 0.9240 from early highs of 1.4992 and 0.9204, respectively.



The loonie edged down to 108.63 against the yen, from an early high of 109.09.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.39 against the greenback, 1.51 against the euro, 0.94 against the aussie and 110.00 against the yen.



