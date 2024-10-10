Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Schickt KI Kupfer in einen Superzyklus? Warum diese Aktie mit steigender Kupfernachfrage explodieren könnte…
10.10.2024 09:37 Uhr
Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc (INRU LN) 
Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
10-Oct-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI India II UCITS ETF USD Acc 
DEALING DATE: 09-Oct-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 35.3262 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11022187 
CODE: INRU LN 
ISIN: FR0010375766 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010375766 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      INRU LN 
Sequence No.:  351981 
EQS News ID:  2005655 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2005655&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
