DJ Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx UCITS ETF Dist (LEMB LN) Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Oct-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 80.37 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1051672 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN Sequence No.: 352107 EQS News ID: 2005917 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 10, 2024 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)