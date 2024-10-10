Strategic partnership to provide customers with exceptional delivery experiences and drive business growth

parcelLab, the premier global retail, e-commerce, and post-purchase customer experience platform, and Metapack, a leader in e-commerce delivery technology, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions for retailers worldwide. By combining the strengths of both companies, parcelLab and Metapack aim to empower e-commerce with seamless delivery experiences that drive growth and enhance customer satisfaction.

This collaboration brings together Metapack's extensive shipping network of over 350 carriers and 4000 delivery services and best-in-class Delivery Manager, Delivery Options and Metapack Intelligence solutions with parcelLab's trusted post-purchase experience solution, parcelLab Engage, and returns experience management solution, parcelLab Retain.

Combining the strengths of both companies, the partnership provides a comprehensive suite of solutions that streamlines delivery processes, reduces costs, enhances visibility and improves customer satisfaction. parcelLab's retail clients will have access to Metapack's vast carrier library, removing the need for costly and complicated carrier onboarding. Metapack customers will benefit from parcelLab's Engage and Retain product suite, enabling them to create a more personalised and engaging post-purchase journey. As a result, retailers can deliver their end-consumers a seamless and personalised delivery journey, from the initial order placement to the final delivery and throughout the return's process.

"By combining parcelLab's expertise in the post-purchase experience space with Metapack's extensive global carrier network, e-commerce brands can expand their reach and ensure superior delivery experiences, even in new markets," said Giles Whiting, CEO at parcelLab. "This partnership enables brands to foster stronger relationships with their customers, build long-term loyalty, and optimise operations for a smoother customer experience."

"We're always looking for innovative ways to provide more retailers around the world with the tools they need to enhance the delivery experience for end-consumers," said Emma Clarke, Senior Director of Product Management at Metapack. "By combining our expertise in delivery management with parcelLab's focus on post-purchase solutions, we're providing a comprehensive end-to-end offering that helps retailers create and fulfil an accurate delivery promise, ultimately increasing customer satisfaction and lifetime value."

Together, parcelLab and Metapack are committed to delivering innovative solutions that simplify complex technology challenges and empower retailers to succeed in today's fast-paced digital landscape.

About parcelLab

parcelLab is the only truly global enterprise post-purchase software provider, enabling brands to increase top-line revenue, decrease operational cost, and optimise customer experience in an unprecedented way. Our award-winning post-purchase platform empowers brands to transform mundane operational touchpoints into the most differentiated and personalised experience, creating unique moments of pure joy for their customers. Trusted by over 800+ brands including IKEA, Chico's, H&M, and Yeti, we actively manage the post-purchase experience across 175 countries and track shipping data from more than 350 carriers worldwide. Find out more at www.parcelLab.com.

About Metapack

Metapack is a leading delivery management platform for top retailers and 3PLs, offering access to 350+ carriers and 4,000+ services through a single integration. Metapack uses a wealth of data to display accurate delivery times and options, allocate to the right carrier and carrier service, promptly resolve tracking queries, and provide detailed performance insights to help customers keep their delivery promise at every stage of the shipping process. 80% of the top 100 UK retailers and a 1/3 of EU retailers use Metapack. Thanks to Metapack, more than a billion packages are sent annually. Metapack is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in London. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, GlobalPost and Metapack, with offices in Austin, London, Sydney, Madrid and Zielona Gora. Find out more at www.metapack.com.

