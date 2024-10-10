The Identity Authority will examine the current landscape of identity security, share insights from users, and highlight the Saviynt Intelligence Suite during the event

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, is excited to announce its Converge Global Tour 2024 London event. Scheduled for October 15, join Saviynt executives, customers, partners, industry analysts and your peers to explore the state of identity security, emerging trends and best practices, as well as Saviynt's converged platform, The Identity Cloud, including the newly released Saviynt Intelligence Suite.

"The identity security landscape has transformed dramatically in recent years, as organizations face a surge in human and machine identities needing access to critical information," said Paul Zolfaghari, president at Saviynt. "Identity security has evolved into a strategic asset that drives business value, fosters innovation, and enhances competitive advantage. This tour provides a valuable opportunity to engage key markets and educate participants on the latest identity security developments. Each event features insightful content from industry experts and interactive sessions with prospects and partners. I genuinely enjoy meeting attendees, sharing best practices, and showcasing Saviynt's cutting-edge solutions."

The Converge Global Tour in London will cover the evolving landscape of identity and access governance, best practices for adapting to advanced cyber threats, and offer a closer look at Saviynt's converged platform, showcasing its ability to secure digital transformation with simplicity and control. The London event features Saviynt executives including Zolfaghari, SVP of Expert Services Simon Gooch, and Chief Product Officer Vibhuti Sinha. Saviynt's London event also shares firsthand user perspectives through customer and partner panels.

"The identity landscape is changing rapidly, characterized by an unprecedented surge in identity types and security incidents across organizations," said Sinha. "To tackle these challenges, Saviynt Intelligence redefines identity security from a purely operational function to an automated process driven by AI and ML. Our advanced platform manages the complexities-handling integrations, assigning appropriate access levels, and implementing mitigating controls-with minimal user involvement. We are committed to delivering a solution that addresses the identity security needs of our customers and partners for the next decade."

In London, Sinha will share insights into the cutting-edge features of Saviynt's Intelligence Suite, such as Intelligent Recommendations, which provide dynamic access recommendations for apps, roles and entitlements as well as provide actionable insights using a sophisticated recommendations engine (3rd generation), empowering customers to reduce access request and provisioning time by over 50% and role management time by more than 80%. Saviynt Intelligence also delivers Copilot, an AI-powered assistant that simplifies tasks for users, enhances decision-making, and reduces certification fatigue while improving access revoke accuracy by up to 75%; and Trust Scoring, a multi-dimensional scoring model that harmonizes various risk signals into a single, weighted score, simplifying decision-making and supporting autonomous security processes.

Saviynt's Converge Global Tour is an exclusive, complimentary event for Saviynt prospects, customers, and partners. To learn more about the event and how to register, please visit our website.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241010521142/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Jacklyn Kellick

jacklyn.kellick@saviynt.com