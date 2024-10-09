AZZ, Inc.: AZZ Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Second Quarter Results

Sales and Margin Expansion Drives Quarterly Results; Narrowing and Raising Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Guidance

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Second Quarter Overview (as compared to prior year(1)):

Total Sales $409.0 million, up 2.6% Metal Coatings sales of $171.5 million, up 1.0% Precoat Metals sales of $237.5 million, up 3.8%

Net Income of $35.4 million, up 25.0% and Adjusted net income of $41.3 million, up 11.0%

GAAP EPS of $1.18 per diluted share, up 21.6%, and Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.37, up 7.9%

Adjusted EBITDA of $91.9 million or 22.5% of sales, versus prior year of $88.0 million, or 22.1% of sales

Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.7% for Metal Coatings and 21.1% for Precoat Metals

Debt reduction of $20.0 million in the quarter; fiscal year-to-date debt reduction of $45 million, net leverage ratio 2.7x

Cash dividend of $0.17 per share to common shareholders.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on September 24, 2024, repriced Term Loan B reducing borrowing rate by 75 basis points to SOFR+2.50%

(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA and net leverage ratio are non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled in the tables below.

Tom Ferguson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of AZZ, commented, "Focused execution and seasonal strength contributed to second quarter sales of $409.0 million, up 2.6% over the prior year, and Adjusted EPS of $1.37. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin grew to 22.5%, primarily driven by higher volume for hot-dip galvanized steel and coil-coated materials and operational productivity over the prior year. Metal Coatings benefited from the diversity of its serviced markets, improved zinc utilization, and delivered an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.7%. Precoat Metals' Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 21.1%, primarily due to sales growth, favorable mix and improved operational performance.

Our fiscal year-to-date cash from operations of $119.4 million allowed us to reduce debt by $45.0 million and continue to reduce our net leverage ratio to 2.7x at the end of the quarter. We are on pace to exceed our previously stated target debt reduction range of $60 to $90 million, and now expect debt reduction of at least $100 million in the fiscal year. Additionally, subsequent to the end of the second quarter, we repriced our Term Loan B, resulting in a 75-basis point reduction in our borrowing rate with no other changes to our terms, covenants, or maturity date. Capital expenditures for the second quarter were $32.1 million, including $19.4 million of spending related to the new Washington, Missouri, facility, which is on budget and schedule. I want to thank all of our dedicated AZZ employees for their work this quarter on both sales volume, and productivity improvements and for continuing pride and passion for delivering outstanding quality and service to our customers, while driving operational excellence," Ferguson concluded.

Fiscal Year 2025 Second Quarter Segment Performance

AZZ Metal Coatings

Sales of $171.5 million increased by 1.0% over the second quarter of last year, primarily due to slightly increased volume supported by infrastructure spending, including construction, bridge and highway, transmission and distribution, and renewables. Segment EBITDA of $54.4 million resulted in EBITDA margin of 31.7%, on increased volume and zinc productivity improvement, an increase of 130 basis points from the prior year second quarter.

AZZ Precoat Metals

Sales of $237.5 million increased by 3.8% over the second quarter of last year on increased volume driven by growth in end markets including construction, HVAC, and transportation. Segment EBITDA of $50.2 million resulted in EBITDA margin of 21.1%, an increase of 80 basis points from the prior year second quarter.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Allocation

The Company generated significant operating cash of $119.4 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 through improved earnings and disciplined working capital management. At the end of the second quarter, the Company's net leverage was 2.7x trailing twelve months EBITDA. During the first six months of fiscal year 2025, the Company paid down debt of $45 million and returned cash to common shareholders through cash dividend payments totaling $9.3 million. Capital expenditures for the first half of fiscal year 2025 were $59.5 million, and full fiscal year capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $100 - $120 million.

Financial Outlook - Fiscal Year 2025 Revised Guidance

Revised Fiscal Year 2025 guidance reflects our best estimates given expected market conditions for the full year, lower interest expense, an annualized effective tax rate of 24% and excludes any federal regulatory changes that may emerge.





Revised FY25 Guidance (1) Sales

$1.525 - $1.625 billion Adjusted EBITDA

$320 - $360 million Adjusted Diluted EPS

$4.70 - $5.10







(1) FY2025 Revised Guidance Assumptions: a. Excludes the impact of any future acquisitions. b. Includes approximately $15 - $18 million of equity income from AZZ's minority interest in its unconsolidated subsidiary. c. Management defines adjusted earnings per share to exclude intangible asset amortization, acquisition expenses, transaction related. expenses, certain legal settlements and accruals, and certain expenses related to non-recurring events from the reported GAAP measure.

Conference Call Details

AZZ Inc. will conduct a live conference call with Tom Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, Jason Crawford, Chief Financial Officer, and David Nark, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications, and Investor Relations to discuss financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. ET. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9499 or (412) 317-5497 (international). A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page at http://www.azz.com/investor-relations.

A replay of the call will be available at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 (international), replay access code: 5013909, through October 17, 2024, or by visiting http://www.azz.com/investor-relations for the next 12 months.

About AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. is the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. Collectively, our business segments provide sustainable, unmatched metal coating solutions that enhance the longevity and appearance of buildings, products and infrastructure that are essential to everyday life.

---Financial tables on the following page---

AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

August 31,

Six Months Ended

August 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Sales

$ 409,007

$ 398,542

$ 822,215

$ 789,415 Cost of sales

305,493

301,296

616,031

595,150 Gross margin

103,514

97,246

206,184

194,265

















Selling, general and administrative

35,868

36,239

68,789

67,762 Operating income

67,646

61,007

137,395

126,503

















Interest expense, net

(21,909)

(27,770)

(44,683)

(56,476) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

1,478

974

5,302

2,394 Other income, net

417

88

621

50 Income before income taxes

47,632

34,299

98,635

72,471 Income tax expense

12,213

5,967

23,614

15,617 Net income

35,419

28,332

75,021

56,854 Series A Preferred Stock Dividends

-

(3,600)

(1,200)

(7,200) Redemption premium on Series A Preferred Stock

-

-

(75,198)

- Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 35,419

$ 24,732

$ (1,377)

$ 49,654

















Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$ 1.19

$ 0.99

$ (0.05)

$ 1.99 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 1.18

$ 0.97

$ (0.05)

$ 1.95

















Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic

29,852

25,054

28,294

24,997 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

30,057

29,210

28,294

29,196

AZZ Inc. Segment Reporting (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended August 31,

Six Months Ended August 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Sales:













Metal Coatings $ 171,500

$ 169,837

$ 348,152

$ 338,631 Precoat Metals 237,507

228,705

474,063

450,784 Total Sales $ 409,007

$ 398,542

$ 822,215

$ 789,415















Adjusted EBITDA













Metal Coatings $ 54,366

$ 51,647

$ 109,011

$ 103,510 Precoat Metals 50,169

46,446

97,855

89,601 Infrastructure Solutions 1,469

792

5,264

2,190 Total Segment EBITDA(1) $ 106,004

$ 98,885

$ 212,130

$ 195,301















(1) See the non-GAAP disclosure section below for a reconciliation between the various measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures.

AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



As of



August 31, 2024

February 29, 2024 Assets:







Current assets

$ 401,156

$ 366,999 Property, plant and equipment, net

569,732

541,652 Other non-current assets, net

1,269,442

1,286,854 Total assets

$ 2,240,330

$ 2,195,505









Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity, and Shareholders' Equity:







Current liabilities

$ 217,130

$ 194,306 Long-term debt, net

912,572

952,742 Other non-current liabilities

110,872

113,966 Mezzanine Equity

-

233,722 Shareholders' Equity

999,756

700,769 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and shareholders' equity

$ 2,240,330

$ 2,195,505



AZZ Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)













Six Months Ended August 31,



2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 119,430

$ 118,341 Net cash used in investing activities

(58,740)

(42,706) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(62,750)

(76,380) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(137)

33 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(2,197)

(712) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

4,349

2,820 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 2,152

$ 2,108

AZZ Inc.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we provide adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA (collectively, the "Adjusted Earnings Measures"), which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency when comparing operating results across a broad spectrum of companies, which provides a more complete understanding of our financial performance, competitive position and prospects for future capital investment and debt reduction. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share to exclude intangible asset amortization, acquisition expenses, transaction related expenses, certain legal settlements and accruals, and certain expenses related to non-recurring events from the reported GAAP measure. Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest and provision for income taxes. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate the Company's ability to incur and service debt and its capacity for making capital expenditures in the future.

Management provides non-GAAP financial measures for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of the Company's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider these measures in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, and undue reliance should not be placed on these non-GAAP financial measures. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The following tables provides a reconciliation for the three months ended August 31, 2024 and August 31, 2023 between the non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Measures to the most comparable measures, calculated in accordance with GAAP (dollars in thousands, except per share data):

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share



Three Months Ended August 31,

Six Months Ended August 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Amount

Per Diluted

Share (1)

Amount

Per Diluted

Share (1)

Amount

Per Diluted

Share (1)

Amount

Per Diluted

Share (1) Net income $ 35,419





$ 28,332





$ 75,021





$ 56,854



Less: Series A Preferred Stock dividends -





(3,600)





(1,200)





(7,200)



Less: Redemption premium on Series A

Preferred Stock -





-





(75,198)





-



Net income available to common

shareholders(2) 35,419

$ 1.18

24,732

$ 0.97

(1,377)

$ (0.05)

49,654

$ 1.95 Impact of Series A Preferred Stock

dividends(2) -





3,600





1,200





7,200



Net income and diluted earnings per share for

Adjusted net income calculation(2) 35,419

$ 1.18

28,332

$ 0.97

(177)

$ (0.01)

56,854

$ 1.95 Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangible assets 5,787

0.19

5,882

0.20

11,580

0.38

12,236

0.42 Legal settlement and accrual(3) -

-

5,750

0.20

-

-

5,750

0.20 Retirement and other severance expense(4) 1,888

0.06

-

-

1,888

0.06

-

- Redemption premium on Series A Preferred

Stock(5) -

-

-

-

75,198

2.50

-

- Subtotal 7,675

0.25

11,632

0.40

88,666

2.94

17,986

0.62 Tax impact(6) (1,842)

(0.06)

(2,792)

(0.10)

(3,232)

(0.11)

(4,317)

(0.15) Total adjustments 5,833

0.19

8,840

0.30

85,434

2.83

13,669

0.47 Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings

per share (non-GAAP) $ 41,252

$ 1.37

$ 37,172

$ 1.27

$ 85,257

$ 2.83

$ 70,523

$ 2.42































Weighted average shares outstanding -

Diluted(2)



30,057





29,210





30,123





29,196

































See notes on page 10.

Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended August 31,

Six Months Ended August 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income $ 35,419

$ 28,332

$ 75,021

$ 56,854 Interest expense 21,909

27,770

44,683

56,476 Income tax expense 12,213

5,967

23,614

15,617 Depreciation and amortization 20,429

20,153

40,750

38,677 Legal settlement and accrual(3) -

5,750

-

5,750 Retirement and other severance expense(4) 1,888

-

1,888

- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 91,858

$ 87,972

$ 185,956

$ 173,374

















See notes on page 10.

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment



Three Months Ended August 31, 2024

Metal

Coatings

Precoat

Metals

Infra- structure

Solutions

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) $ 47,681

$ 42,530

$ 1,469

$ (56,261)

$ 35,419 Interest expense -

-

-

21,909

21,909 Income tax expense -

-

-

12,213

12,213 Depreciation and amortization 6,685

7,639

-

6,105

20,429 Retirement and other severance expense(4) -

-

-

1,888

1,888 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 54,366

$ 50,169

$ 1,469

$ (14,146)

$ 91,858





















See notes on page 10.



Six Months Ended August 31, 2024

Metal

Coatings

Precoat

Metals

Infra- structure

Solutions

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) $ 95,670

$ 82,623

$ 5,264

$ (108,536)

$ 75,021 Interest expense -

-

-

44,683

44,683 Income tax expense -

-

-

23,614

23,614 Depreciation and amortization 13,341

15,232

-

12,177

40,750 Retirement and other severance expense(4) -

-

-

1,888

1,888 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 109,011

$ 97,855

$ 5,264

$ (26,174)

$ 185,956





















See notes on page 10.



Three Months Ended August 31, 2023

Metal

Coatings

Precoat

Metals

Infra- structure

Solutions

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) $ 45,094

$ 39,006

$ (4,958)

$ (50,810)

$ 28,332 Interest expense -

-

-

27,770

27,770 Income tax expense -

-

-

5,967

5,967 Depreciation and amortization 6,553

7,440

-

6,160

20,153 Legal settlement and accrual(3) -

-

5,750

-

5,750 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 51,647

$ 46,446

$ 792

$ (10,913)

$ 87,972





















See notes on page 10.



Six Months Ended August 31, 2023

Metal

Coatings

Precoat

Metals

Infra- structure

Solutions

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) $ 90,541

$ 76,696

$ (3,560)

$ (106,823)

$ 56,854 Interest expense -

-

-

56,476

56,476 Income tax expense -

-

-

15,617

15,617 Depreciation and amortization 12,969

12,905

-

12,803

38,677 Legal settlement and accrual(3) -

-

5,750

-

5,750 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 103,510

$ 89,601

$ 2,190

$ (21,927)

$ 173,374





















See notes on page 10.

Debt Leverage Ratio Reconciliation





Trailing Twelve Months Ended



August 31,

February 29,



2024

2024 Gross debt

$ 965,250

$ 1,010,250 Less: Cash per bank statement

(13,450)

(24,807) Add: finance lease liability

4,685

3,474 Consolidated indebtedness

$ 956,485

$ 988,917









Net income

$ 112,687

$ 101,607 Depreciation and amortization

81,222

79,423 Interest expense

101,133

107,065 Income tax expense

30,247

28,496 EBITDA

325,289

316,591 Adjustment to EBITDA as defined in the Credit Agreement

7,746

- EBITDA per Credit Agreement

333,035

316,591 Cash items(8)

16,081

25,443 Non-cash items(9)

12,020

9,510 Equity in earnings, net of distributions

(10,047)

(12,294) Adjusted EBITDA per Credit Agreement

$ 351,089

$ 339,250









Net leverage ratio

2.7x

2.9x











(1) Earnings per share amounts included in the "Adjusted net income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share" table above may not sum due to rounding

differences. (2) For the six months ended August 31, 2024, diluted earnings per share is based on weighted average shares outstanding of 28,294 as the shares

related to employee equity awards and the preferred shares are anti-dilutive. The calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share is based on

weighted average shares outstanding of 30,123 a as the shares related to employee equity awards and the preferred shares are dilutive for adjusted

diluted earnings per share. Adjusted net income for adjusted earnings per share also includes the addback of Series A Preferred Stock dividends

and the redemption premium on Series A Preferred Stock for the periods noted above. For further information about the calculation of earnings

per share, see Note 3 in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended August 31, 2024. (3) Related to a settlement for a litigation matter related to the AIS segment that was retained following the sale of the AIS business. (4) Related to retention and transition of certain executive management employees. (5) On May 9, 2024, we redeemed the Series A Preferred Stock. The redemption premium represents the difference between the redemption amount

paid and the book value of the Series A Preferred Stock. (6) The non-GAAP effective tax rate for each of the periods presented is estimated at 24.0%. (7) See the Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share table above for detail of adjustments. (8) Cash items includes certain legal settlements, accruals, and retirement and other severance expense, costs associated with the AVAIL JV transition

services agreement and costs associated with the Precoat Acquisition. (9) Non-cash items include losses related to the divestiture of the AIS business, stock-based compensation expense and other non-cash expenses.

SOURCE AZZ, Inc.