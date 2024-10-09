Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JU4Y | ISIN: US04316A1088 | Ticker-Symbol: AP0
Tradegate
09.10.24
10:52 Uhr
38,600 Euro
-0,600
-1,53 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,80039,00011:27
38,80039,00010:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2024 22:24 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2024 totaled $167.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $81.0 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $86.8 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of September 30, 2024 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities$ 22,005
Global Discovery 1,688
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,792
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,177
Global Equity Team
Global Equity 360
Non-U.S. Growth 13,217
China Post-Venture 188
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity 4,931
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,863
Value Income 17
International Value Team
International Value 46,605
International Explorer 343
Global Value Team
Global Value 29,390
Select Equity 338
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets 2,006
Credit Team
High Income 11,295
Credit Opportunities 254
Floating Rate 73
Developing World Team
Developing World 4,225
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak 2,175
Antero Peak Hedge 228
International Small-Mid Team
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,311
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained 655
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,024
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 680
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$ 167,840

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $97.7 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).


ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.