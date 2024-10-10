



TOKYO, Oct 10, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus brings new enhancements to the LX and introduces the LX 700h, featuring the brand's newly developed hybrid system, which was announced on October 10th. A phased rollout across various regions is scheduled to begin in late 2024.Since its founding in 1989, Lexus has consistently upheld a spirit of innovation, continually striving to provide customers with new technologies and value. With the aim of achieving a carbon-neutral society and the desire to enrich automotive lifestyles with one's car, we will continue to provide a diverse range of options to meet the needs of customers around the world.The LX is a flagship SUV based on the concept of "effortless and refined driving on any road around the world." It combines driving performance that can handle any road in the world, while still providing the signature refined comfort of a Lexus. It is now beloved by customers in over 50 countries across the globe.At the same time, it was also the only model in the Lexus lineup that did not have an electrified vehicle option.Introducing the LX 700h, Lexus has developed a new parallel hybrid system that prioritizes preserving the "reliability," "durability," and "off-road performance" that the LX series has cultivated over generations, even amidst the shift to electrification. By utilizing motor torque to achieve the signature Lexus driving experience, annual CO2 emissions across all global vehicles will be significantly reduced, further improving environmental performance.Lexus has further refined its distinctive Lexus Driving Signature by enhancing the core fundamentals, including the engine model. The "engaging driving dialogue" that reacts instantly to driver inputs has been further refined while the vehicle has been upgraded with the latest Lexus Safety System + (LSS+) for enhanced safety and peace of mind.To further meet the diverse needs of our global customers, we have added the new OVERTRAIL series. With the early launch of the GX and NX OVERTRAIL models, we will continue to expand the lineup of the LEXUS OVERTRAIL PROJECT.Takami Yokoo, Lexus International Chief EngineerIn 2021, the LX underwent a full model change based on the concept of "effortless and refined driving on any road," earning widespread acclaim from customers worldwide, for which we are sincerely grateful. However, it posed a challenge within the Lexus lineup, as it remained the only model without an electrified option-despite our commitment to achieving a carbon-neutral society. For those of us who have been deeply involved with the LX over the years, electrifying it for use in demanding global environments seemed both an immense challenge and a long-held aspiration.During development, we were determined in our commitment not to compromise the reliability, durability, and off-road performance that has defined previous LX models, even with electrification. Our goal was to ensure safe, reliable operation, allowing customers to return home safely, while preserving the true Lexus driving experience. The solution we reached, as a unified development team, was the development of a new parallel hybrid system along with upgrades to the GA-F platform.Three years after the release of the gasoline and diesel models, we have further refined the Lexus Driving Signature, while enhancing both safety and comfort features. Our extensive ongoing driving flavor refinements have been fully integrated into the HEV models, elevating the "engaging driving dialogue" with the car. With updates to the electronic platform and the latest enhancements to LSS+, we have introduced improvements that make driving even more effortless and refined. We invite you to experience the new LX, thoughtfully crafted with the passion and dedication of our development team, as we embrace the next chapter of electrification with the HEV models.