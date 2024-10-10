Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.10.2024 11:30 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

10 October 2024

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

The Company has been notified that on 9 October 2024, Nick Train purchased 25,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 843.50 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Train now holds interests in a total of 5,460,043 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 3.3% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3170 8732


© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.