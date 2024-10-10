

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production increased slightly in August after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT revealed on Thursday.



Industrial output increased 0.1 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 1.0 percent decline in July. Economists had forecast production to increase by 0.2 percent.



Production of consumer goods grew 2.8 percent over the month, and that of energy goods advanced 2.3 percent. Meanwhile, capital goods production declined 2.5 percent, and the intermediate goods segment was 2.8 percent lower.



On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial production softened slightly to 3.2 percent from 3.3 percent in July.



Unadjusted industrial production plunged 6.1 percent from last year, reversing a 2.8 percent recovery in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News