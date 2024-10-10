Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
10.10.2024 12:16 Uhr
IDB Invest Reaffirms its Commitment to Chile's Energy Sector with $2.4 Billion Record Mobilization of Private Investment

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Invest structured a facility to purchase over 99% of certificates of payment issued by the Tariff Stabilization Fund, in accordance with Chile's new MPC Law, in a key step to ensure the stability of Chile's energy system and tariffs. The transaction will end the accrual of debt with power generation companies and address their immediate liquidity and long-term financial sustainability.

The only way to build the future is to invest in it.

Through purchase facilities provided to 26 power generation companies in Chile (99% of the industry), IDB Invest agreed to purchase the certificates of payment issued to each of them for up to $2.4 billion. This operation marks IDB Invest's largest mobilization of private resources.

The structure is comprised of up to $240 million (Facility A) from IDB Invest funds, and up to $2.16 billion (Facility B) from private placements of debt securities under 144A Reg S in the international capital markets. The purchase facility closing and debt securities issuance are subject to customary conditions precedent and expected to occur around October 24, 2024.

The operation will primarily benefit consumers identified as vulnerable, and help ensure a controlled transition to market prices for electricity services and provide financial sustainability to energy generation companies.

James Scriven, IDB Invest CEO: "This project is a clear example of working together with the public sector and IDB Invest's ability to develop innovative financial solutions to mobilize private capital to scale impact in the region."

IDB and IDB Invest provided support in the design and implementation of the new Law, in addition to advisory on designing a subsidy mechanism for vulnerable families and transitioning toward a new market structure promoting clean energy and climate action.

See Participating Entities here.

About IDB Invest

IDB Invest, a member of the Inter-American Development Bank Group, is a multilateral development bank committed to promoting the economic development of its member countries in Latin America and the Caribbean through the private sector. IDB Invest finances sustainable companies and projects to achieve financial results and maximize economic, social, and environmental development. With a portfolio of $21 billion in assets under management and 394 clients in 25 countries, IDB Invest provides innovative financial solutions and advisory that respond its clients' needs in various sectors.

Press Contact: Ana Escudero
Email: analuciae@iadb.org

Over 99% of Chile's power generation companies are participating.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1677970/IDB_Invest_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527479/ChileTarifas.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/idb-invest-reaffirms-its-commitment-to-chiles-energy-sector-with-2-4-billion-record-mobilization-of-private-investment-302272448.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
