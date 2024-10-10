

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation increased in September to the highest level in four months, largely due to a renewed rise in food prices, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.6 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 2.2 percent stable rise in August. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 2.4 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 0.6 percent, which was the first rise since November last year. The annual price growth in housing and utilities accelerated to 3.7 percent in September from 3.0 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices climbed at a slower pace of 1.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent in September versus an expected decrease of 0.5 percent.



