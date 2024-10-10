

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.272 billion, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $1.108 billion, or $1.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $971 million or $1.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $15.677 billion from $15.488 billion last year.



Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.272 Bln. vs. $1.108 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.97 vs. $1.72 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $15.677 Bln vs. $15.488 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.60 - $1.85



