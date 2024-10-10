Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 will be released before market open on November 7, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on November 7, 2024. Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sujeet Kini, Sylogist's Chief Financial Officer, will review the Company's recent financial results and business performance.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: + 1-844-763-8274

Webcast link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=IbDoNKsR

This conference call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website.

About Sylogist (TSX: SYZ)

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education market segments. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at sedarplus.ca or at sylogist.com.

For further information contact:

Sujeet Kini, CFO

Sylogist Ltd.

