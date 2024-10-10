Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are pleased to announce a new partnership to secure critical infrastructure in democratic nations and economies against modern threats. Plurilock will provide sales and support of the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform to help power Plurilock's Critical Services business unit.

Through the partnership, Plurilock will collaborate with CrowdStrike to deploy the Falcon platform and related Plurilock Critical Services to key Plurilock customers that are seeking to modernize or optimize their security operations for today's surging threat environment. Both companies have deep expertise in AI and cybersecurity, with Plurilock having been founded on AI as a cybersecurity research spin-out, and CrowdStrike providing the world's most advanced AI-native cybersecurity platform.

"Plurilock Critical Services secures enterprise customers that are of key importance to the world's democracies-and that are increasingly targeted by sophisticated attacks," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "The CrowdStrike Falcon platform enables our Critical Services team to consolidate point products, remove complexity, and deliver comprehensive visibility and real-time protection across the enterprise. This partnership enables us to provide some of the most demanding customers in existence with the solution best able to address the threats they currently face."

"Collaborating with innovative partners like Plurilock is core to CrowdStrike's mission of stopping breaches," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. "Plurilock customers are targeted by the world's most sophisticated adversaries, and require the most advanced technology and elite services to safeguard their critical assets. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Falcon platform to achieve our shared objectives and stop advanced threats."

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

