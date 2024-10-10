XING Mobility Debuts IMMERSIO CTC Battery Prototype at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, Showcasing Cutting-Edge EV Power Solutions

TAIPEI, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XING Mobility, a global leader in immersion-cooled battery technology, proudly announces its debut at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, showcasing a comprehensive range of immersion-cooled battery solutions, including the groundbreaking IMMERSIO Cell-to-Chassis (CTC) battery prototype, setting a new benchmark for EV power systems. Following the launch of XING's Paradigm Factory, the world's first production line dedicated to immersion-cooled batteries, the company continues to scale up production and demonstrate its innovation, technological development, and manufacturing expertise.

Building a Comprehensive EV Ecosystem with XING Mobility's IMMERSIO Solutions

At the Paris Motor Show, XING Mobility will present a full suite of IMMERSIO battery solutions, designed for various applications. Key highlights include the debut of the IMMERSIO CTC battery prototype, which improves space utilization and range by integrating battery cells directly into the vehicle chassis, and the Hummingbird® mobile charging station, developed with Nordic Booster and powered by the IMMERSIO XM25. Also on display is the IMMERSIO XE50 energy storage system, a 1500V high-voltage immersion-cooled energy solution offering superior safety, efficiency, and performance in extreme temperatures.

"Our innovations are addressing the urgent demand for safer, more efficient battery solutions across diverse markets, from commercial vehicles to passenger cars and energy storage systems," said Royce YC Hong, Founder and CEO of XING Mobility. "With the opening of Paradigm Factory recently, we have strengthened our position in the automotive supply chain. IMMERSIO battery solutions, known for their extreme fire safety, are poised to redefine the EV industry by mitigating thermal runaway risks, even in the harshest conditions. We envision a future where safety and sustainability go hand in hand."

IMMERSIO: The Future of EV Safety with Unmatched Fire Protection

XING Mobility's patented immersion cooling technology offers exceptional fire safety, a critical feature as global EV demand surges. Unlike traditional systems, the IMMERSIO battery is designed to actively prevent thermal runaway-one of the leading causes of EV fires. In 2023, XING Mobility completed the world's first three-nail penetration safety test on its immersion-cooled battery, demonstrating the system's ability to reduce punctured cell temperatures from 1,600°C to below 100°C in under 10 seconds, thus preventing fires. IMMERSIO provides longer-lasting, safer batteries that meet the rigorous demands of high-mileage EVs.

IMMERSIO CTC Battery Boosts Efficiency and Safety in EVs

As BloombergNEF predicts annual EV sales will exceed 30 million units by 2027, XING Mobility's IMMERSIO CTC battery technology offers a timely solution. By directly integrating the battery cells into the chassis, the IMMERSIO CTC battery increases energy density by over 35%, while reducing vehicle weight and maximizing range. This integration, combined with the unparalleled fire safety of immersion cooling, positions XING Mobility at the forefront of the EV industry's future.

XING Mobility will display its latest IMMERSIO battery solutions, including the IMMERSIO CTC battery prototype, at PAVILLON 4, STAND 4A126 during the 2024 Paris Motor Show.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527663/XING_Mobility_Debuts_IMMERSIO__CTC_Battery_Prototype_at_the_2024_Paris_Motor_Show.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xing-mobility-debuts-immersio-ctc-battery-prototype-at-the-2024-paris-motor-show-showcasing-cutting-edge-ev-power-solutions-302272849.html