10.10.2024 13:12 Uhr
Maanch Introduces Groundbreaking ESG Engagement Innovation

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maanch, a leading provider of award-winning investment stewardship solutions, today announced a first of its kind integration of Morningstar Sustainalytics' stewardship data into the Maanch Engagement Tracker (Maanch ET). This powerful combination offers asset managers and institutional investors unparalleled access to comprehensive stewardship data and engagement services, setting a new standard for transparency and long-term value creation.

Morningstar Sustainalytics, a globally recognised leader in ESG research and ratings, brings its nearly 30 years of stewardship expertise to the Maanch ET. By integrating their stewardship data into Maanch ET, clients gain access to hundreds of engagement cases with issuers, and related reports, voting recommendations, and insights on company meetings, enabling more informed and impactful decision-making.

Hanna Roberts, Senior Vice President, ESG Products, Stewardship Services at Morningstar Sustainalytics stated: "Our collaboration with Maanch allows asset managers to seamlessly integrate our stewardship data into their decision-making processes. By providing greater transparency and actionable insights, we are empowering our clients to enhance their engagement strategies and drive positive outcomes across the issuers they hold."

This seamless integration allows clients to access ESG insights alongside their existing data, enabling enhanced stewardship reporting and meaningful engagement with investee companies. Exportable reports in PDF and XLS formats simplify inclusion in annual ESG reports, with Sustainalytics' data clearly distinguished from direct engagements. Launched for a mutual client on 5 June 2024, the integration is now available to all clients. More information can be requested via the Maanch ET Integration tab or through Sustainalytics account managers. A joint webinar on 15 October 2024 will showcase its capabilities.

Darshita Gillies, Founder & CEO of Maanch, added: "This revolutionary partnership empowers investment teams with unparalleled tools for transparent, impactful stewardship. By combining Maanch's capabilities with Sustainalytics' data, we enable clients to make more informed decisions and strengthen ESG engagement. We welcome collaboration with other data providers to drive further innovation."

About Maanch

Maanch, a certified B-Corp, provides pioneering tech solutions for the asset management sector to streamline their stewardship activities. Maanch clients across UK & Europe collectively manage over £200bn in assets. Visit?https://maanch-invest.com/.

About Morningstar Sustainalytics

Morningstar Sustainalytics is a leading ESG data, research, and ratings firm that supports investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies. Visit?www.sustainalytics.com.

For more information:

Sarah Georg: info@maanch.com
Tim Benedict: tim.benedict@morningstar.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maanch-introduces-groundbreaking-esg-engagement-innovation-302272857.html

