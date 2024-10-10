

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The yen rose to 162.69 against the euro, 194.52 against the pound and 148.78 against the U.S. dollar, from an early near 2-month low of 163.61, a 3-day low of 195.50 and more than a 2-month low of 149.55, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the yen edged up to 179.09 from an early low of 173.73.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 157.00 against the euro, 191.00 against the pound, 140.00 against the greenback and 169.00 against the franc.



