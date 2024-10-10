Aircastle Advisor LLC: Aircastle Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Highlights for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2024
- Total revenues of $217 million and net income of $29 million
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $199 million
- Lease rental revenue and direct financing and sales-type lease revenue increased 8%
- Sold 10 aircraft and other flight equipment for proceeds of $304 million and gains on sale of $35 million; extended leases on 22 aircraft
- Acquired 4 aircraft for $120 million
- Fleet utilization over 99%
Liquidity
- Issued $500 million 5.75% unsecured senior notes due 2031
- Net debt-to-equity of 1.9 times at August 31, 2024
- Total liquidity as of October 1, 2024 of $3.1 billion includes $2.1 billion of undrawn facilities, $0.5 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows and sales through October 1, 2025, and $0.5 billion of unrestricted cash
- 214 unencumbered aircraft and other flight equipment with a net book value of $6.0 billion
STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, stated, "Global demand for passenger air travel is at an all-time high, with load factors close to operational limits. However, Boeing and Airbus forecast only minimal delivery improvements in the near term. These conditions have led to robust lease rates and steady demand for placements and extensions of the narrow-body aircraft that comprise most of our fleet. In the second fiscal quarter, we capitalized on this momentum by extending 22 leases, selling 10 aircraft, and achieving a net income of $29 million."
Mr. Inglese concluded, "In the second half of our fiscal year, we look forward to expanding our fleet with a focus on new-technology aircraft. Despite the strong competition we're seeing among aircraft investors, we believe Aircastle has a competitive edge due to our outstanding team, ample liquidity, strong balance sheet as well as the outstanding support of our shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing."
Aviation Assets
As of August 31, 2024, Aircastle owned 244 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $7.1 billion. We also manage 9 aircraft with a net book value of $265 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.
Owned Aircraft
As of
As of
Net Book Value of Flight Equipment
$ 7,077
$ 6,751
Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment
$ 6,043
$ 5,208
Number of Aircraft
244
239
Number of Unencumbered Aircraft
214
201
Number of Lessees
77
73
Number of Countries
46
43
Weighted Average Fleet Age (Years)(1)
9.7
9.7
Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (Years)(1)
5.3
5.2
Weighted Average Fleet Utilization during the three months ended August 31, 2024 and 2023(2)
99.2 %
98.3 %
Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures
Net Book Value of Flight Equipment
$ 265
$ 278
Number of Aircraft
9
9
_______________
1. Weighted by Net Book Value.
2. Aircraft on-lease days as a percentage of total days in period weighted by Net Book Value.
About Aircastle Limited
Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of August 31, 2024, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 253 aircraft leased to 78 airline customers located in 46 countries.
Safe Harbor
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
August 31,
February 29,
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 432,564
$ 129,977
Accounts receivable
12,778
12,518
Flight equipment held for lease, net
6,798,327
6,940,502
Net investment in leases, net
278,270
282,439
Unconsolidated equity method investment
43,709
42,710
Other assets
267,907
271,807
Total assets
$ 7,833,555
$ 7,679,953
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Borrowings from secured financings, net
$ 636,410
$ 875,397
Borrowings from unsecured financings, net
3,823,665
3,823,099
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
212,315
219,588
Lease rentals received in advance
62,894
52,654
Security deposits
71,689
69,544
Maintenance payments
558,568
505,897
Total liabilities
5,365,541
5,546,179
Commitments and Contingencies
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate
-
-
Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 17,840
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
2,378,774
2,078,774
Retained earnings
89,240
55,000
Total shareholders' equity
2,468,014
2,133,774
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 7,833,555
$ 7,679,953
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Lease rental revenue
$ 162,379
$ 150,351
$ 324,949
$ 297,086
Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue
5,426
5,085
10,883
6,158
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
(6,068)
(7,124)
(12,717)
(14,331)
Maintenance revenue
19,378
15,046
61,527
49,566
Total lease revenue
181,115
163,358
384,642
338,479
Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment
35,416
4,453
36,426
47,047
Other revenue
137
145
773
921
Total revenues
216,668
167,956
421,841
386,447
Operating expenses:
Depreciation
87,675
86,328
177,033
175,117
Interest, net
62,424
57,035
127,237
113,926
Selling, general and administrative
20,090
18,882
42,145
39,717
Provision for credit losses
426
(834)
281
6,125
Impairment of flight equipment
5,761
1,100
10,972
2,197
Maintenance and other costs
4,096
8,854
8,539
17,387
Total operating expenses
180,472
171,365
366,207
354,469
Other income:
Gain on extinguishment of debt
285
-
285
-
Other
726
3,372
422
4,709
Total other income
1,011
3,372
707
4,709
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and
37,207
(37)
56,341
36,687
Income tax provision (benefit)
9,028
(5,099)
12,600
9,261
Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment, net of tax
480
456
999
862
Net income
$ 28,659
$ 5,518
$ 44,740
$ 28,288
Preference share dividends
(10,500)
(10,500)
(10,500)
(10,500)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 18,159
$ (4,982)
$ 34,240
$ 17,788
Total comprehensive income (loss) available to common
$ 18,159
$ (4,982)
$ 34,240
$ 17,788
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Six Months Ended August 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 44,740
$ 28,288
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating
Depreciation
177,033
175,117
Amortization of deferred financing costs
8,590
8,321
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
12,717
14,331
Deferred income taxes
9,438
6,179
Collections on net investment in leases
3,477
1,598
Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings
(9,914)
(9,895)
Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment
(36,426)
(47,047)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(285)
-
Impairment of flight equipment
10,972
2,197
Provision for credit losses
281
6,125
Other
(1,008)
(845)
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(3,201)
1,437
Other assets
(4,690)
(9,723)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
(19,235)
(3,833)
Lease rentals received in advance
12,414
14,165
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities
204,903
186,415
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment
(335,410)
(379,349)
Proceeds from sale or disposition of flight equipment
329,288
126,011
Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales
(1,069)
6,852
Other
(293)
(4,026)
Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities
(7,484)
(250,512)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
300,000
200,000
Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings
1,048,200
1,273,709
Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings
(1,289,386)
(963,507)
Debt extinguishment costs
285
-
Deferred financing costs
(4,961)
(7,536)
Security deposits and maintenance payments received
73,206
77,006
Security deposits and maintenance payments returned
(11,676)
(10,508)
Dividends paid
(10,500)
(10,500)
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities
105,168
558,664
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
302,587
494,567
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
129,977
231,861
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 432,564
$ 726,428
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended
August 31,
Six Months Ended
August 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income
$ 28,659
$ 5,518
$ 44,740
$ 28,288
Depreciation
87,675
86,328
177,033
175,117
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
6,068
7,124
12,717
14,331
Interest, net
62,424
57,035
127,237
113,926
Income tax provision (benefit)
9,028
(5,099)
12,600
9,261
EBITDA
$ 193,854
$ 150,906
$ 374,327
$ 340,923
Adjustments:
Impairment of flight equipment
5,761
1,100
10,972
2,197
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(285)
-
(285)
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 199,330
$ 152,006
$ 385,014
$ 343,120
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.
This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.
EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.
