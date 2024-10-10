Aircastle Advisor LLC: Aircastle Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Highlights for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2024

Total revenues of $217 million and net income of $29 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $199 million

of $199 million Lease rental revenue and direct financing and sales-type lease revenue increased 8%

Sold 10 aircraft and other flight equipment for proceeds of $304 million and gains on sale of $35 million; extended leases on 22 aircraft

Acquired 4 aircraft for $120 million

Fleet utilization over 99%

Liquidity

Issued $500 million 5.75% unsecured senior notes due 2031

Net debt-to-equity of 1.9 times at August 31, 2024

Total liquidity as of October 1, 2024 of $3.1 billion includes $2.1 billion of undrawn facilities, $0.5 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows and sales through October 1, 2025, and $0.5 billion of unrestricted cash

214 unencumbered aircraft and other flight equipment with a net book value of $6.0 billion

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, stated, "Global demand for passenger air travel is at an all-time high, with load factors close to operational limits. However, Boeing and Airbus forecast only minimal delivery improvements in the near term. These conditions have led to robust lease rates and steady demand for placements and extensions of the narrow-body aircraft that comprise most of our fleet. In the second fiscal quarter, we capitalized on this momentum by extending 22 leases, selling 10 aircraft, and achieving a net income of $29 million."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "In the second half of our fiscal year, we look forward to expanding our fleet with a focus on new-technology aircraft. Despite the strong competition we're seeing among aircraft investors, we believe Aircastle has a competitive edge due to our outstanding team, ample liquidity, strong balance sheet as well as the outstanding support of our shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing."

Aviation Assets

As of August 31, 2024, Aircastle owned 244 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $7.1 billion. We also manage 9 aircraft with a net book value of $265 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Owned Aircraft As of

August 31, 2024

As of

August 31, 2023 Net Book Value of Flight Equipment $ 7,077

$ 6,751 Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment $ 6,043

$ 5,208 Number of Aircraft 244

239 Number of Unencumbered Aircraft 214

201 Number of Lessees 77

73 Number of Countries 46

43 Weighted Average Fleet Age (Years)(1) 9.7

9.7 Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (Years)(1) 5.3

5.2 Weighted Average Fleet Utilization during the three months ended August 31, 2024 and 2023(2) 99.2 %

98.3 %







Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures





Net Book Value of Flight Equipment $ 265

$ 278 Number of Aircraft 9

9

_______________ 1. Weighted by Net Book Value. 2. Aircraft on-lease days as a percentage of total days in period weighted by Net Book Value.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of August 31, 2024, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 253 aircraft leased to 78 airline customers located in 46 countries.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)









August 31,

2024

February 29,

2024

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 432,564

$ 129,977 Accounts receivable 12,778

12,518 Flight equipment held for lease, net 6,798,327

6,940,502 Net investment in leases, net 278,270

282,439 Unconsolidated equity method investment 43,709

42,710 Other assets 267,907

271,807







Total assets $ 7,833,555

$ 7,679,953







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





LIABILITIES





Borrowings from secured financings, net $ 636,410

$ 875,397 Borrowings from unsecured financings, net 3,823,665

3,823,099 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 212,315

219,588 Lease rentals received in advance 62,894

52,654 Security deposits 71,689

69,544 Maintenance payments 558,568

505,897 Total liabilities 5,365,541

5,546,179







Commitments and Contingencies













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate

liquidation preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at August 31,

2024 and February 29, 2024 -

- Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 17,840

and 15,564 shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2024 and February 29, 2024,

respectively -

- Additional paid-in capital 2,378,774

2,078,774 Retained earnings 89,240

55,000 Total shareholders' equity 2,468,014

2,133,774 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,833,555

$ 7,679,953

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

August 31,

Six Months Ended

August 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Lease rental revenue $ 162,379

$ 150,351

$ 324,949

$ 297,086 Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue 5,426

5,085

10,883

6,158 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives (6,068)

(7,124)

(12,717)

(14,331) Maintenance revenue 19,378

15,046

61,527

49,566















Total lease revenue 181,115

163,358

384,642

338,479 Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment 35,416

4,453

36,426

47,047 Other revenue 137

145

773

921















Total revenues 216,668

167,956

421,841

386,447















Operating expenses:













Depreciation 87,675

86,328

177,033

175,117 Interest, net 62,424

57,035

127,237

113,926 Selling, general and administrative 20,090

18,882

42,145

39,717 Provision for credit losses 426

(834)

281

6,125 Impairment of flight equipment 5,761

1,100

10,972

2,197 Maintenance and other costs 4,096

8,854

8,539

17,387















Total operating expenses 180,472

171,365

366,207

354,469















Other income:













Gain on extinguishment of debt 285

-

285

- Other 726

3,372

422

4,709















Total other income 1,011

3,372

707

4,709















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and

earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment 37,207

(37)

56,341

36,687 Income tax provision (benefit) 9,028

(5,099)

12,600

9,261 Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment, net of tax 480

456

999

862















Net income $ 28,659

$ 5,518

$ 44,740

$ 28,288















Preference share dividends (10,500)

(10,500)

(10,500)

(10,500)















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 18,159

$ (4,982)

$ 34,240

$ 17,788















Total comprehensive income (loss) available to common

shareholders $ 18,159

$ (4,982)

$ 34,240

$ 17,788

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended August 31,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities :





Net income $ 44,740

$ 28,288 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating

activities:





Depreciation 177,033

175,117 Amortization of deferred financing costs 8,590

8,321 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 12,717

14,331 Deferred income taxes 9,438

6,179 Collections on net investment in leases 3,477

1,598 Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings (9,914)

(9,895) Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment (36,426)

(47,047) Gain on extinguishment of debt (285)

- Impairment of flight equipment 10,972

2,197 Provision for credit losses 281

6,125 Other (1,008)

(845) Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (3,201)

1,437 Other assets (4,690)

(9,723) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (19,235)

(3,833) Lease rentals received in advance 12,414

14,165







Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 204,903

186,415 Cash flows from investing activities :





Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment (335,410)

(379,349) Proceeds from sale or disposition of flight equipment 329,288

126,011 Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales

deposits (1,069)

6,852 Other (293)

(4,026) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (7,484)

(250,512) Cash flows from financing activities :





Proceeds from issuance of common shares 300,000

200,000 Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings 1,048,200

1,273,709 Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings (1,289,386)

(963,507) Debt extinguishment costs 285

- Deferred financing costs (4,961)

(7,536) Security deposits and maintenance payments received 73,206

77,006 Security deposits and maintenance payments returned (11,676)

(10,508) Dividends paid (10,500)

(10,500) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities 105,168

558,664 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 302,587

494,567 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 129,977

231,861 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 432,564

$ 726,428

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended August 31,

Six Months Ended August 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income $ 28,659

$ 5,518

$ 44,740

$ 28,288 Depreciation 87,675

86,328

177,033

175,117 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 6,068

7,124

12,717

14,331 Interest, net 62,424

57,035

127,237

113,926 Income tax provision (benefit) 9,028

(5,099)

12,600

9,261















EBITDA $ 193,854

$ 150,906

$ 374,327

$ 340,923 Adjustments:













Impairment of flight equipment 5,761

1,100

10,972

2,197 Gain on extinguishment of debt (285)

-

(285)

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 199,330

$ 152,006

$ 385,014

$ 343,120

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

