PR Newswire
10.10.2024 13:00 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aircastle Advisor LLC: Aircastle Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Highlights for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2024

  • Total revenues of $217 million and net income of $29 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $199 million
  • Lease rental revenue and direct financing and sales-type lease revenue increased 8%
  • Sold 10 aircraft and other flight equipment for proceeds of $304 million and gains on sale of $35 million; extended leases on 22 aircraft
  • Acquired 4 aircraft for $120 million
  • Fleet utilization over 99%

Liquidity

  • Issued $500 million 5.75% unsecured senior notes due 2031
  • Net debt-to-equity of 1.9 times at August 31, 2024
  • Total liquidity as of October 1, 2024 of $3.1 billion includes $2.1 billion of undrawn facilities, $0.5 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows and sales through October 1, 2025, and $0.5 billion of unrestricted cash
  • 214 unencumbered aircraft and other flight equipment with a net book value of $6.0 billion

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, stated, "Global demand for passenger air travel is at an all-time high, with load factors close to operational limits. However, Boeing and Airbus forecast only minimal delivery improvements in the near term. These conditions have led to robust lease rates and steady demand for placements and extensions of the narrow-body aircraft that comprise most of our fleet. In the second fiscal quarter, we capitalized on this momentum by extending 22 leases, selling 10 aircraft, and achieving a net income of $29 million."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "In the second half of our fiscal year, we look forward to expanding our fleet with a focus on new-technology aircraft. Despite the strong competition we're seeing among aircraft investors, we believe Aircastle has a competitive edge due to our outstanding team, ample liquidity, strong balance sheet as well as the outstanding support of our shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing."

Aviation Assets

As of August 31, 2024, Aircastle owned 244 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $7.1 billion. We also manage 9 aircraft with a net book value of $265 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Owned Aircraft

As of
August 31, 2024


As of
August 31, 2023

Net Book Value of Flight Equipment

$ 7,077


$ 6,751

Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment

$ 6,043


$ 5,208

Number of Aircraft

244


239

Number of Unencumbered Aircraft

214


201

Number of Lessees

77


73

Number of Countries

46


43

Weighted Average Fleet Age (Years)(1)

9.7


9.7

Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (Years)(1)

5.3


5.2

Weighted Average Fleet Utilization during the three months ended August 31, 2024 and 2023(2)

99.2 %


98.3 %





Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures




Net Book Value of Flight Equipment

$ 265


$ 278

Number of Aircraft

9


9

_______________

1. Weighted by Net Book Value.

2. Aircraft on-lease days as a percentage of total days in period weighted by Net Book Value.

Conference Call

In connection with this press release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (800) 836-8184 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or +1 (646) 357-8785 (outside the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. Please reference our company name "Aircastle" when prompted by the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.aircastle.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available on Aircastle's website shortly after the live call.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of August 31, 2024, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 253 aircraft leased to 78 airline customers located in 46 countries.

Safe Harbor

All statements in this press release, other than characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, statements relating to our proposed public offering of notes and our ability to acquire, sell, lease or finance aircraft, raise capital, pay dividends, and increase revenues, earnings, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and the global aviation industry and aircraft leasing sector. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seeks," "estimates" and variations on these words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our historical performance and that of our subsidiaries and on our current plans, estimates and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that could lead to actual results materially different from those described in the forward-looking statements; Aircastle can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated as of the date of this press release. These risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in Aircastle's filings with the SEC and previously disclosed under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Aircastle's most recent Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Aircastle to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Aircastle expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)






August 31,
2024


February 29,
2024


(Unaudited)



ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 432,564


$ 129,977

Accounts receivable

12,778


12,518

Flight equipment held for lease, net

6,798,327


6,940,502

Net investment in leases, net

278,270


282,439

Unconsolidated equity method investment

43,709


42,710

Other assets

267,907


271,807





Total assets

$ 7,833,555


$ 7,679,953





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




LIABILITIES




Borrowings from secured financings, net

$ 636,410


$ 875,397

Borrowings from unsecured financings, net

3,823,665


3,823,099

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

212,315


219,588

Lease rentals received in advance

62,894


52,654

Security deposits

71,689


69,544

Maintenance payments

558,568


505,897

Total liabilities

5,365,541


5,546,179





Commitments and Contingencies








SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate
liquidation preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at August 31,
2024 and February 29, 2024

-


-

Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 17,840
and 15,564 shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2024 and February 29, 2024,
respectively

-


-

Additional paid-in capital

2,378,774


2,078,774

Retained earnings

89,240


55,000

Total shareholders' equity

2,468,014


2,133,774

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 7,833,555


$ 7,679,953

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)






Three Months Ended
August 31,


Six Months Ended
August 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenues:








Lease rental revenue

$ 162,379


$ 150,351


$ 324,949


$ 297,086

Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue

5,426


5,085


10,883


6,158

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

(6,068)


(7,124)


(12,717)


(14,331)

Maintenance revenue

19,378


15,046


61,527


49,566









Total lease revenue

181,115


163,358


384,642


338,479

Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment

35,416


4,453


36,426


47,047

Other revenue

137


145


773


921









Total revenues

216,668


167,956


421,841


386,447









Operating expenses:








Depreciation

87,675


86,328


177,033


175,117

Interest, net

62,424


57,035


127,237


113,926

Selling, general and administrative

20,090


18,882


42,145


39,717

Provision for credit losses

426


(834)


281


6,125

Impairment of flight equipment

5,761


1,100


10,972


2,197

Maintenance and other costs

4,096


8,854


8,539


17,387









Total operating expenses

180,472


171,365


366,207


354,469









Other income:








Gain on extinguishment of debt

285


-


285


-

Other

726


3,372


422


4,709









Total other income

1,011


3,372


707


4,709









Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and
earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment

37,207


(37)


56,341


36,687

Income tax provision (benefit)

9,028


(5,099)


12,600


9,261

Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment, net of tax

480


456


999


862









Net income

$ 28,659


$ 5,518


$ 44,740


$ 28,288









Preference share dividends

(10,500)


(10,500)


(10,500)


(10,500)









Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 18,159


$ (4,982)


$ 34,240


$ 17,788









Total comprehensive income (loss) available to common
shareholders

$ 18,159


$ (4,982)


$ 34,240


$ 17,788

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended August 31,


2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$ 44,740


$ 28,288

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating
activities:




Depreciation

177,033


175,117

Amortization of deferred financing costs

8,590


8,321

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

12,717


14,331

Deferred income taxes

9,438


6,179

Collections on net investment in leases

3,477


1,598

Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings

(9,914)


(9,895)

Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment

(36,426)


(47,047)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(285)


-

Impairment of flight equipment

10,972


2,197

Provision for credit losses

281


6,125

Other

(1,008)


(845)

Changes in certain assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

(3,201)


1,437

Other assets

(4,690)


(9,723)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(19,235)


(3,833)

Lease rentals received in advance

12,414


14,165





Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

204,903


186,415

Cash flows from investing activities:




Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment

(335,410)


(379,349)

Proceeds from sale or disposition of flight equipment

329,288


126,011

Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales
deposits

(1,069)


6,852

Other

(293)


(4,026)

Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities

(7,484)


(250,512)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from issuance of common shares

300,000


200,000

Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings

1,048,200


1,273,709

Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings

(1,289,386)


(963,507)

Debt extinguishment costs

285


-

Deferred financing costs

(4,961)


(7,536)

Security deposits and maintenance payments received

73,206


77,006

Security deposits and maintenance payments returned

(11,676)


(10,508)

Dividends paid

(10,500)


(10,500)

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities

105,168


558,664

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

302,587


494,567

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

129,977


231,861

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 432,564


$ 726,428

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

August 31,


Six Months Ended

August 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Net income

$ 28,659


$ 5,518


$ 44,740


$ 28,288

Depreciation

87,675


86,328


177,033


175,117

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

6,068


7,124


12,717


14,331

Interest, net

62,424


57,035


127,237


113,926

Income tax provision (benefit)

9,028


(5,099)


12,600


9,261









EBITDA

$ 193,854


$ 150,906


$ 374,327


$ 340,923

Adjustments:








Impairment of flight equipment

5,761


1,100


10,972


2,197

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(285)


-


(285)


-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 199,330


$ 152,006


$ 385,014


$ 343,120

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

Contact:
Aircastle Advisor LLC
Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications
Tel: +1-203-504-1871
[email protected]

SOURCE Aircastle Advisor LLC

© 2024 PR Newswire
