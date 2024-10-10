Tickeri Unveils Enhanced App and Celebrates Event Successes Across the U.S.

Tickeri Team Will Be Present at the Upcoming Billboard Latin Music Week, Participating in the Networking Round Tables With the Discussion Topic 'Ticketing That Gets Latin Fans'

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Tickeri, the leading ticketing platform for Latin events in the United States, is excited to announce the launch of new features in its mobile app, specifically designed for event organizers. This update introduces staff access, customizable scanning permissions, faster access to event data, and enhanced scanning capabilities, making event management smoother and more efficient.





In the past month, Tickeri has successfully powered ticket sales for a diverse range of high-profile events. This includes the global party BRESH in Washington, D.C., and Boston, Chicago's Escandalo Fest, the sold-out Hablando Huevadas show, and the Vallenato Fest Mundial tour. Additionally, Tickeri supported major tours for popular acts like Aterciopelados, Elefante, Cultura Profética, No Te Va Gustar, and many more. Tickeri also facilitated ticketing for Central American festivals such as the Salvadoreñisimo Festival, presented by McDonald's, the Catracho Festival, the Bolivian Festival, and the HispanoAmericano Fest, each drawing thousands of attendees.

Looking ahead, Tickeri is excited to continue supporting major events, including the upcoming Los Yaguaru Tour, the +40-date tour of Rata Blanca y El Haragán y Cía, the Panteón Rococó Tour, the Maelo Ruiz Tour, the Yeison Jiménez Tour, and many more.

The Tickeri team will attend the upcoming Billboard Latin Music Week alongside these recent successes, participating in the networking round tables with the discussion topic "Ticketing That Gets Latin Fans: Tickeri provides ticketing solutions for shows large and small, with a focus on the Latin fan. Learn how specialized ticketing can help you target your real fandom." This will be a fantastic opportunity to connect with industry leaders and share insights on the future of Latin event ticketing.

"Our new app features and exciting event partnerships demonstrate Tickeri's dedication to enhancing the experience for event organizers and attendees in the Latin event space," said Adrian Torroella, VP of Product. "We're excited to build on this momentum and explore the opportunities ahead."

With these exciting developments and future events on the horizon, Tickeri reaffirms its dedication to providing the best ticketing solutions and support for event organizers and attendees across the U.S.

For more information about Tickeri and our services, please visit www.tickeri.com.

