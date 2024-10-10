Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tickeri Unveils Enhanced App and Celebrates Event Successes Across the U.S.

Tickeri Team Will Be Present at the Upcoming Billboard Latin Music Week, Participating in the Networking Round Tables With the Discussion Topic 'Ticketing That Gets Latin Fans'

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Tickeri, the leading ticketing platform for Latin events in the United States, is excited to announce the launch of new features in its mobile app, specifically designed for event organizers. This update introduces staff access, customizable scanning permissions, faster access to event data, and enhanced scanning capabilities, making event management smoother and more efficient.

Tickkeri Application

Tickeri Application



In the past month, Tickeri has successfully powered ticket sales for a diverse range of high-profile events. This includes the global party BRESH in Washington, D.C., and Boston, Chicago's Escandalo Fest, the sold-out Hablando Huevadas show, and the Vallenato Fest Mundial tour. Additionally, Tickeri supported major tours for popular acts like Aterciopelados, Elefante, Cultura Profética, No Te Va Gustar, and many more. Tickeri also facilitated ticketing for Central American festivals such as the Salvadoreñisimo Festival, presented by McDonald's, the Catracho Festival, the Bolivian Festival, and the HispanoAmericano Fest, each drawing thousands of attendees.

Looking ahead, Tickeri is excited to continue supporting major events, including the upcoming Los Yaguaru Tour, the +40-date tour of Rata Blanca y El Haragán y Cía, the Panteón Rococó Tour, the Maelo Ruiz Tour, the Yeison Jiménez Tour, and many more.

The Tickeri team will attend the upcoming Billboard Latin Music Week alongside these recent successes, participating in the networking round tables with the discussion topic "Ticketing That Gets Latin Fans: Tickeri provides ticketing solutions for shows large and small, with a focus on the Latin fan. Learn how specialized ticketing can help you target your real fandom." This will be a fantastic opportunity to connect with industry leaders and share insights on the future of Latin event ticketing.

"Our new app features and exciting event partnerships demonstrate Tickeri's dedication to enhancing the experience for event organizers and attendees in the Latin event space," said Adrian Torroella, VP of Product. "We're excited to build on this momentum and explore the opportunities ahead."

With these exciting developments and future events on the horizon, Tickeri reaffirms its dedication to providing the best ticketing solutions and support for event organizers and attendees across the U.S.

For more information about Tickeri and our services, please visit www.tickeri.com.

Contact Information
Elena Rodrigo
P.R & Marketing
erodrigo@themusicjointgroup.com
8186932715

SOURCE: Tickeri

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.