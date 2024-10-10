I Squared Capital, a leading independent global infrastructure investment manager, announced today that Guillaume Pepy, former CEO of French national rail group SNCF, is joining the firm as a Senior Policy Advisor.

With an extensive background in the transportation industry, Guillaume will provide invaluable support to I Squared investment teams and portfolio companies within the mobility sector. I Squared currently has 18 portfolio companies within the transportation and logistics sector ranging from passenger services to trailer leasing operations. Guillaume also has a strong background in the public sector and will advise I Squared on ways to manage the different regulatory regimes and associated complexities in continental Europe.

"Guillaume has extensive experience within the transportation sector as well as a broad understanding of the policy and regulatory framework guiding the industry. We're excited to have Guillaume join I Squared to work alongside our teams globally as they continue to identify opportunities within the transport and logistics sector," said Mohamed El Gazzar, Senior Partner at I Squared. "With a distinguished and decades long career at SNCF, Guillaume is uniquely positioned to provide strategic insights and support to our portfolio companies as they continue to embrace emerging technologies and adapt to an ever-evolving regulatory landscape."

"I'm thrilled to join the team at I Squared and help the company fulfill its mission of building more sustainable transportation infrastructure, an initiative that I care deeply about and to which I have dedicated much of my career," Guillaume said. "We're at an important point in history for the transportation sector where we are undergoing a trend of decarbonization and the need to upgrade aging infrastructure. I'm excited about the innovation happening at I Squared and I look forward to becoming a part of a team that is building the transportation of the future."

Guillaume is a distinguished French business leader, most recognized for his long tenure at SNCF where he served as CEO from 2008 to 2019. While CEO, Guillaume led significant transformation at SNCF, expanding the railways' global reach and modernizing its services to better compete in the rapidly evolving transportation industry. He was pivotal in promoting technological innovation and implementing strategic partnerships that positioned SNCF as a key player in global mobility.

In addition to his management role at SNCF, Guillaume has served in other influential positions including Chairman of Eurostar and Deputy Chairman of Keolis Group. Guillaume has also served in various high-ranking civil service positions in the French government including Deputy General Secretary of Conseil D'Etat, France's highest administrative jurisdiction and Chief of Staff to Ministers of Civil Service and Labour. He has degrees from two French institutions, Sciences Po and Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Guillaume is joining a network of approximately one dozen Senior Policy Advisors at I Squared that has expertise across a variety of industries including federal policy, water infrastructure and transportation, to name a few. A full list of I Squared's Senior Policy Advisors is available on our website.

About I Squared

I Squared is a leading independent global infrastructure investor with over $40 billion in assets under management. We are known for the development of investment platforms in infrastructure projects where we start small and grow big. We use global insights and deep local intelligence to solve complex problems, foster smarter businesses, serve local communities, and invest in a more sustainable future to provide essential services to millions of people around the world. We are a team of over 280 people, headquartered in Miami with offices in Abu Dhabi, London, Munich, New Delhi, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Taipei. We operate a diverse portfolio of 86 companies in more than 70 countries with over 66,000 employees in a variety of sectors including utilities, energy, digital infrastructure, transport, environmental infrastructure, and social infrastructure. You can find out more by visiting: www.isquaredcapital.com.

