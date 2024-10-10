The global chemicalcompany OQ Chemicals has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold rating for the sixth consecutive year, placing it among the top five percent of companies evaluated within its industry. The award recognizes innovations such as the ISCC PLUS-certified Oxbalance product line and the company-wide 'reduce' initiative aimed at achieving climate neutrality, as well as OQ Chemicals' high safety standards. EcoVadis assesses companies' sustainability performance in the areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement, providing globally comparable assessments.

"The renewed EcoVadis Gold award confirms our ongoing efforts to continuously improve in the core areas of sustainability. We are currently focusing on implementing EU regulations such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the EU Taxonomy. These frameworks help us to further sharpen our sustainability goals and ensure that we can meet the expectations of our stakeholders," said Dr. Ina Werxhausen, Director of Sustainability Corporate Communications at OQ Chemicals.

The 'reduce' initiative is the cornerstone of OQ Chemicals' strategy for achieving climate neutrality by 2045. This initiative aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the entire value chain. One key aspect is the expansion of the product portfolio to include products based on renewable, biobased, and circular raw materials, ideally with a reduced carbon footprint.

"With our Oxbalance line and products such as Oxbalance Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate (for cosmetics), Oxbalance TCD Alcohol DM (for coatings), and Oxbalance Isononanoic Acid (for lubricants), we have already taken initial steps. We expect circular raw materials to play an increasingly important role in the future," Werxhausen added. To this effect, OQ Chemicals has had its sites in Europe and Bay City, Texas, certified according to the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS standard.

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of Oxo Intermediates and Oxo Performance Chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. The company is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman. More information under chemicals.oq.com.

