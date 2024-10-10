Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - The Global Blockchain Show is pleased to announce its second edition, taking place on December 12 and 13, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Exhibition Centre, Dubai. Organized by web3 and artificial intelligence consulting giant VAP Group, the two-day show will provide an opportunity to network with the web3 community by bringing together founders, solution providers, experts and enthusiasts from around the world under one roof.

Global Blockchain Show to take place on December 12 and 13, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Exhibition Centre, Dubai



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10220/226254_b47d96f3c4961b73_001full.jpg

"The Global Blockchain Show is more than just a one-time event. It is designed to be the ultimate blockchain mixer where attendees will go on a continuous journey through the dynamic world of blockchain technology and unwind with the 'who's who' of the industry," said Vishal Parmar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VAP Group.

Meet top experts in the Web3 community



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10220/226254_b47d96f3c4961b73_002full.jpg

Themes including digital currency, blockchain regulations and web3 gaming will deep-dive into real-life applications, while workshops will provide practical 'how-to' frameworks, models, implementation guidance, and success metrics.

Monthly virtual roundtable conferences, quarterly reports, private project meetings and much more are set to take place all year round to ensure that the story of blockchain's impact, innovation and integration is told in its entirety.

Additionally, the Global Blockchain Show is led by a multidisciplinary advisory board, composed of industry leaders and experts such as Ida Mok, Chief Strategy Officer, W3GG, President, Women in Blockchain Asia; Christian Gleich, International Ambassador, European Blockchain Association; Nena Dokuzov, Coordinator, Strategy of Digital Transformation of Economy, Ministry of the Economy, Tourism, and Sport, Slovenia, among others. The board will regularly meet to discuss key industry developments through the year as well as be the committee steering the discussions that happen live on stage.

"With a community of over 110,000, the Ultimate Blockchain Season Finale is set to open up opportunities to network with some of the most influential voices in the industry, all gathered together in a common area," said Vishal Parmar.

Head to: https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/tickets/ for tickets and additional information.

About VAP Group:

VAP Group, established in 2013, is a leading force in Web3 and AI solutions, offering services in PR, advertising, recruitment, content development, and events and media management. Led by CEO Vishal Parmar, VAP Group continues to drive innovation through strategic PR and influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, and global conferences. Their flagship events, the Global Blockchain Show and Global AI Show, showcase the brightest minds in these transformative fields. Known for its creativity and forward-thinking approach, VAP Group remains at the forefront of blockchain and AI consultancy.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226254

SOURCE: Global Blockchain Show