Global resale program extends the life of Perfect Moment's high-performance luxury skiwear and lifestyle apparel while advancing the company's commitment to sustainability and circular fashion.

Expanded resale program provides a convenient way for more customers to turn their high-quality Perfect Moment items into credits for future purchases.

Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT), the high-performance, luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, has expanded the availability of its U.S. resale program, Perfect Second Moment to the UK, Italy, Germany and France.

The resale program extends the life of Perfect Moment's high-quality luxury products while underscoring the company's commitment to durability, quality and performance.

"This global expansion represents another important milestone in the evolution of Perfect Second Moment, where we now provide on a greater scale a simple and efficient solution to decreasing waste and providing for a more sustainable future," said Perfect Moment CEO, Mark Buckley. "It also rewards our Perfect Moment customers for their loyalty and shared commitment to the environment by subsidizing the cost of their next Perfect Moment purchase."

In May, the company launched Perfect Second Moment in the U.S. in partnership with Reflaunt. Reflaunt's technology powers the Perfect Second Moment website, which facilitates the customer's return of worn Perfect Moment skiwear and accessories in exchange for vouchers that can be used for future purchases.

The program eliminates the time and hassle of reselling a valuable Perfect Moment item or experiencing a loss of value by letting it go to waste in the closet.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Reflaunt for this important resale program," said Jane Gottschalk, founder of Perfect Moment. "Our customers invest in our products for their quality and durability, so we want to make it easy for them to recoup some of this investment for their next purchase. This program is a natural extension of our commitment to sustainability and circular fashion."

Circular fashion is an approach within the fashion industry that aims to create a closed-loop system, reducing waste and maximizing the lifespan of clothing and textiles. It aligns with the principles of the Circular Economy by rethinking how garments are designed, produced, used, and disposed.

Perfect Second Moment helps address textile waste as one of the world's fastest-growing waste streams. More than 100 billion new garments are produced every year, according to a McKinsey report on Fast Fashion, adding to the waste stream.

"We are excited to partner with Perfect Moment and provide their customers with a seamless way to buy and sell their skiwear," said Stephanie Crespin, founder and CEO of Reflaunt. "It is important to facilitate circular habits and ensure these high-quality items are taken care of-which is why we open to the UK and European markets today."

The Perfect Second Moment program addresses the growing global secondhand market that is projected to grow at a 11.1% CAGR to reach $350 billion by 2028, according to the Resale Report. The report forecasts the secondhand market to comprise 10% of the fashion market worldwide by 2025.

More information about Perfect Second Moment is available here.

About Reflaunt

Reflaunt is a resale technology provider that enables fashion brands to offer their customers a resale service directly on their ecommerce. Brands and retailers rely on Reflaunt's global operations and resale infrastructure to take back their customers' luxury wardrobe, inspect and value every item, have it sold again, and boost customer loyalty via shopping credits rewards. For more information visit, reflaunt.com.

About Perfect Moment

Founded in 1984 in the mountains of Chamonix, Perfect Moment is a high-performance luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand. It blends technical excellence with fashion-forward designs, creating pieces that effortlessly transition from the slopes to the city, the beach, and beyond.

Initially the vision of extreme sports filmmaker and professional skier Thierry Donard, the brand was built on a sense of adventure that has sustained for over 20 years. Donard, fueled by his personal experiences, was driven by a desire to create pieces that offered quality, style and performance, pushing the wearer in the pursuit of every athlete's dream: to experience 'The Perfect Moment.'

In 2010, British-Swiss entrepreneurial couple Jane and Max Gottschalk took ownership of the brand. Under Jane's creative direction Perfect Moment was injected with a new style focus, one that reignited the spirit of the heritage brand, along with a commitment to improving fit, performance and the use of best-in-class functional materials. As such, the designs evolved into the distinct statement pieces synonymous with the brand as we know it today.

Today, the brand is available globally, online and via key retailers, including MyTheresa, Net-a-Porter, Harrods, Selfridges, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

